Share

For anyone worried about Spider-Man’s ultimate fate after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, take heart: The first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home has arrived to confirm that everyone’s favorite web-slinger is still swinging around the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios released the first trailer for the July 2019 superhero sequel early Tuesday (January 15), following a tease by star Tom Holland the previous day.

Set in the aftermath of both Avengers: Infinity War and this year’s Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home takes Peter Parker (Holland) on a trip to Europe where he attempts to live the life of a normal high-school student, only to end up tangling with a host of new threats.

The trailer offers plenty of surprises for anyone wondering what Spider-Man has been up to since the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Infinity War, with Peter’s Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) now clearly in on her nephew’s superhero secret, judging by the footage. The trailer also reveals that former (or possibly current?) S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has returned to action, as he’s seen recruiting Spider-Man for a European mission.

Our first look at Far From Home also offers the first, official look at Jake Gyllenhaal as the villain Mysterio, who makes a prominent appearance in the trailer.

Along with the aforementioned cast members, Far From Home also brings back Zendaya as Peter’s classmate “MJ,” Jacob Batalon as Peter’s friend Ned, and Tony Revolori as Peter’s antagonistic classmate Flash Thompson, as well as Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes, the Homecoming villain known as The Vulture. The trailer also reveals the return of Jon Favreau as “Happy” Hogan, Tony Stark’s friend and assistant. New additions to the cast include comedian and actor J.B. Smoove, as well as Numan Acar (Aladdin) as Dimitri.

Behind the camera, Spider-Man: Far From Home also brings back director Jon Watts, as well as screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Spider-Man will next be seen in Avengers: Endgame, the sequel to Infinity War, which hits theaters April 26. A third Spider-Man solo movie is also in development, but no release date has been set for the film at this point.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled to hit theaters July 5, 2019.