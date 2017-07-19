Stan Lee will ‘someday’ reveal some of his 50 never-before-seen superheroes

Why it matters to you With Stan Lee having already created some of the comic book world's biggest characters, his secret superhero stash is bound to be incredible.

Even with all the iconic superheroes that Stan Lee has given comic book fans over his decadeslong career, the Marvel legend hasn’t exhausted all of his ideas. The 94-year-old added his handprints and footprints to the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 18, and while he was there, he revealed to Variety that he has dozens of other characters he still plans to unveil sometime in the future.

“I have about 50 [characters] that I’ve already developed that I haven’t shown to anybody,” he said. “And someday I will.”

It sounds like Lee is sitting on so many additional superheroes that he doesn’t necessarily feel pressured to dream up more. He indicated as much, saying, “There’s no need for me, really, to do any more now.”

Die-hard fans might not agree with that sentiment, but it is true that the superheroes we already have are keeping us plenty entertained at the moment. Still, these top-secret, still-to-be unveiled characters sound promising, and we’re certainly curious to learn more about them. Lee helped us out a bit, teasing that they’re different than the ones he has previously introduced.

“One of them [the characters] has a superpower that you’ve never seen before,” he said, according to Variety. “They all have new superpowers.”

Unfortunately, the Marvel mastermind wouldn’t go into specifics about what, exactly, these tantalizing new superpowers entail. We’re stuck in the dark, wondering and playing the wait-and-see game until he gets closer to revealing them, or at least drops more hints. However, just when that will be is another answer he has not yet shared.

Lee’s details regarding his stash may be scant, but we do know that the superheroes are bound to capture our attention and imaginations. He is, after all, one of the minds behind some of the world’s most widely recognized and beloved superheroes. Since getting his start in comics in the late 1930s, he has co-created the likes of Spider-Man, the X-Men, Iron Man, and the Incredible Hulk, among others. Between them, they’ve inspired billions of dollars in sales of comic books, movie ticket sales, merchandise, and more.

Bring the new ones on, Stan.