 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

I’m confident that Stranger Things 5 will be the Netflix show’s best season

By
Eleven stands in front of the camera and stares in "Stranger Things."
Netflix / Netflix


Stranger Things season 5 is shaping up to be one of the biggest television events of the century. After the evil Vecna opened a giant portal to the Upside Down in Hawkins, the show will present the final chapter of the heroes’ years-long war with him and his legion of monsters.

As one of the most acclaimed TV shows of all time, Stranger Things has set some high bars for itself, particularly with its first and fourth seasons on Netflix. The show will have to live up to a lot of lofty expectations to provide a satisfying final season for audiences. However, Stranger Things has already shown it has the key ingredients to make season 5 the best chapter in the show’s history.

Will will play a central role in the season’s story

Will looking at Joyce in Stranger Things.
Netflix / Netflix

Since the show’s inception, Will Byers has been one of the most important characters in Stranger Things. Though he was absent for most of season 1, his kidnapping by the Demogorgon was the catalyst for the events of the entire series. While Will had a greater presence in subsequent seasons, his role in the story gradually diminished over time. In season 4, Will’s character largely took a back seat while he and his friends focused on rescuing Eleven.

Recommended Videos

This should all change with season 5 now that Will and his family are back in Hawkins, which has been infiltrated by the Upside Down. Stranger Things should thus give a greater spotlight on Will and how he has been affected by Vecna’s reign of terror, with the season 5 trailer teasing more of young Will’s fight for survival during his time in the Upside Down. Since Will and Vecna continue to share a psychic link, the former may be a crucial part of the villain’s plan in season 5. However, this bond may also help Will and his allies destroy Vecna once and for all, bringing the series full circle.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

Stranger Things 5 should also continue Will’s arc of opening up to his loved ones about his sexuality. The show has been giving subtle hints to audiences that Will has been hiding his true self from everyone throughout its four seasons. After all the trauma and hardships Will has endured in the show, season 5 should finally give his character the closure he deserves and hopefully have him find the love he’s been longing for in the series.

The story will focus on the characters in Hawkins

Nancy, Jonathan, Steve, and Dustin holding flashlights in Stranger Things.
Netflix / Netflix

In season 4, the characters split up and embarked on missions in different corners of the globe. While some of the kids and adults stayed in Hawkins, other characters traveled across America or even into Russia. This massive, epic scope made for a distinctive story, but most of the cast were unable to showcase their compelling dynamics for much of the season. At the same time, the series just began to descend; the townspeople descended into panic as Vecna’s actions killed more and more people.

Stranger Things 5 will depict the main cast back together again since their return to Hawkins in season 4, allowing them to continue their lovable on-screen relationships in their hometown. From Hopper and Joyce embracing their romantic feelings to Nancy and Jonathan reuniting, the heroes of Hawkins may finally have the happy ending audiences have waited years to see once they defeat Vecna.

With more monsters sprouting up, the series may also have the heroes finally opening up to their peers and loved ones about the cosmic terrors they have battled for so long in secret. This seems like it will be the case for Mike and Nancy, as the trailer implies that Vecna and his monsters will target the rest of their family.

The truth about the Upside Down will be revealed

Will jumping away from a Demogorgon in Stranger Things.
Netflix / Netflix

Even after all these years, the Upside Down remains the biggest mystery in Stranger Things. The fourth season revealed that this strange, alternate dimension wasn’t always a dark reflection of Hawkins. It also showed audiences that this world has somehow been frozen in time since Eleven opened the gate to it when the series began.

Stranger Things 5 has plenty of mysteries to unravel to satisfy audiences who have stuck with the show for so long. As the heroes continue to explore the Upside Down to prevent it from consuming Hawkins, it’s likely that the show will explain more of this world’s history and origins. It may even elaborate more on the complex history Vecna has with the dreaded Mind Flayer, with one or both of them unleashing more hidden horrors from their dark dimension.

Season 5 will feature the final battle against Vecna

Vecna using his psychic powers on fire in Stranger Things.
Netflix / Netflix

The entire series has been building up to the heroes’ climactic battle with Vecna. Season 4 finally brought this psychic villain out of the shadows, revealing how he pulled the strings from the Upside Down and caused suffering for so many characters. Now that Vecna has created a giant gate in Hawkins, he seems ready to unleash an army of monsters on the town in an epic battle for the fate of humanity.

The Stranger Things season 5 trailer has already shown Vecna appearing in Hawkins and hunting the heroes with his Demogorgons. With the U.S. military now stationed in the town, trying to stop the Upside Down’s spread, audiences can expect to see a massive, bloody, and spectacular showdown straight out of The Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones.

Overall, fans of Stranger Things have a lot to look forward to watching in the show’s fifth and final season. The main characters will reunite in Hawkins to protect everyone in one last stand against Vecna and the Upside Down. Stranger Things should pay off all its build-up to present an epic, emotional, and mind-blowing conclusion to the series.

Stranger Things 5 will premiere on Netflix on November 26, 2025.

Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

7 best TV shows of the 2020s so far, ranked
Two dragons roar behind Rhaenyra in "House of the Dragon" season 2.

Television continues to fill the airwaves with top-tier programs that rival cinema in terms of quality and acclaim. Shows on regular television networks and streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, and Max have recently delivered several outstanding new shows and seasons that achieved record-breaking ratings, amassed significant awards, or both.
Though the world is only halfway into the 2020s, these seven TV shows have established themselves as the best of the decade so far.

7. The Bear (2022-present)

Read more
Like Squid Game season 2? Then watch these 5 great movies and TV shows
The cast of "Squid Game" season 2 running.

Squid Game took the world by storm once again as the hit thriller series returned to Netflix with its second season in December. The story in this sequel season showed protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) taking part in the dreaded Squid Games again in his quest to end to the inhumane contest once and for all. Though Gi-hun may have had enough of this barbaric tournament, the show's massive amount of viewers on streaming has proven that people can't get enough of Squid Game.

The show's third and final season will premiere on Netflix in 2025. Though some fans may be too anxious to wait for Squid Game 3, they can watch several other films and shows like it in the meantime. Such viewing choices feature comparable stories with death games, black humor, and/or themes of social and economic divide. While the world holds its breath for Squid Game 3, fans of the show's second season should check out these five films/TV shows.
Snowpiercer (2013)

Read more
Stranger Things season 5 completes filming: ‘That’s a wrap’
The logo for Stranger Things 5.

And that's a wrap for production on Stranger Things season 5. Netflix announced that filming for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has been completed.

"That's a wrap on Stranger Things," the caption reads on the show's X account. "See you in 2025." Along with the announcement, numerous behind-the-scenes photos of the cast and crew from season 5 were posted, which you can view below.

Read more