The Street Fighter movie cast could feature Aquaman, The Recruit, and a WWE star

By
Logo for the Street Fighter movie.
Universal Pictures

There has been little news about casting for Street Fighter, Legendary Entertainment’s upcoming live-action movie based on Capcom’s popular video game franchise. After much speculation, the Street Fighter cast is beginning to take shape.

Per Deadline, Jason Momoa, Andrew Joji, Noah Centineo, and Roman Reigns are in talks to star in Street Fighter. Deals have not been signed.

Legendary has kept the plot of Street Fighter under wraps. Talk to Me directors Danny and Michael Philippou were originally attached to direct before dropping out due to scheduling conflicts on their next movie, Bring Her Back.

Kitao Sakurai signed on to direct in February. Sakurai is best known for his work on The Eric Andre Show, Aardvark, Bad Trip, and Beef.

Street Fighter was released as an arcade game in 1987. The Capcom creation is a competitive fighting video game where players partake in a global martial arts tournament. Street Fighter has created memorable video game characters, including Ryu, Ken Masters, M. Bison, and Guile. It’s one of the highest-grossing video game franchises of all time, with over 55 million units sold worldwide.

A group of soldiers stand in front of the camera.
Universal Pictures

Before Legendary’s live-action adaptation, Universal Pictures released their feature film adaptation of the game in 1994. Directed by Steven E. de Souza, Street Fighter starred Jean-Claude Van Damme as Colonel William F. Guile, Ming-Na Wen as Chun-Li Zang, Damian Chapa as Ken Masters, Kylie Minogue as Lieutenant Cammy White, Raúl Juliá as General M. Bison, and Wes Studi as Viktor Sagat. Despite mixed reviews, Street Fighter grossed over $99 million on a $35 million budget and eventually achieved cult status.

All four actors have experience in action movies and TV shows. Momoa played Aquaman in the DCEU and will star as Lobo in James Gunn’s DC Universe. Koji headlined the underrated Warrior, a martial arts series based on a concept by the legendary Bruce Lee.

Centineo, who recently starred in Warfare, played Owen Hendricks in Netflix’s espionage series The Recruit. Reigns appeared in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. However, Reigns is best known for being one of the most prolific wrestlers and world champions in WWE history.

Street Fighter had a March 2026 release date before Sony and Legendary pulled the movie from its schedule.

