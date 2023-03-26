Succession season 4, episode 1 release date, time, channel, and plot

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hot off the heels of another cultural phenomenon, The Last of Us, HBO is set to release another season of one of the most talked about shows on television today. That’s right, Succession is back, and with them comes all the family bickering, sibling backstabbing, shady business deals, and Tom and Cousin Greg’s budding bromance.

Now in its fourth season, Succession will surely bring all the drama and insults everyone has grown to love over the previous three seasons. With so many quality shows on HBO, not to mention all the other streamers out there, it can be hard to keep track of what is on and when it’s airing. Never fear, Succession fans, as Digital Trends will let you know when, where, and how you can stream episode 1 of Succession season 4.

When does episode 1 of Succession season 4 release?

Episode 1 of season 4 of Succession airs on March 26.

HBO Max is one of the top streaming services available. Succession is a huge hit for HBO, joining the recent success of series like House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, and Winning Time. Legacy shows such as Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones, The Wire, and The Sopranos are also available to watch on the service. You can also get lost in the movie library with a great selection of films, ranging from blockbusters like The Batman to classic standout dramas like The Verdict.

What time does episode 1 of Succession season 4 start?

Episode 1 of season 4 of Succession airs on March 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. It will then be available to stream for all subscribers.

What is episode 1 of Succession season 4 about?

Episode 1 is titled The Munsters. Here’s the official synopsis from HBO: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Can I watch a trailer for Succession season 4?

Sure! Here it is:

Who stars in episode 1 of Succession season 4?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans, Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, J-Smith Cameron as Gerri Kellman, and Nicholas Braun as Cousin Greg.. The episode is directed by Mark Mylod.

How many episodes are there in Succession season 4?

10. Like the previous seasons one and two, Succession season 4 will have 10 episodes.

Will there be a season 5 of Succession?

No. To the surprise of many, it was announced last month that the current season of Succession will be its last.

Is Succession worth watching?

Succession has been one of the best shows on television since its premiere in 2018 and there’s no reason to believe season 4 won’t be as great as the previous three seasons. All the creatives involved are back, and since the current season will be the last, they are sure to go out on a high note without overstaying their welcome.

Succession is created by Jesse Armstrong. The show has won 13 Primetime Emmys, including Best Drama Series in 2020 and 2022. On Rotten Tomatoes, Succession sits at 100% on the Tomatometer, with no audience score as of yet. On Metacritic, the film has a Metascore of 92 and a user score of 8.8.

