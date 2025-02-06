You’re not that good. What to know about betting the Super Bowl so you don’t lose your shirt

Table of Contents Table of Contents Super Bowl LIX basic bets: spreads, totals, and moneyline What are Super Bowl props? What are Super Bowl squares? Super Bowl betting advice

Legal sports betting continues to sweep the nation. 38 states and Washington, D.C., now offer legal sports betting. This Sunday, many Americans will place wagers on Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest gaming days of the year. The American Gaming Association (AGA) projects $1.39 billion in bets will be placed on Super Bowl LIX.

If you do choose to place a wager, make sure to know what you’re doing. The last thing you want to do is place an incorrect bet for the wrong amount of money. It helps to know some gambling lingo and the types of bets offered for the game. Here are some Super Bowl betting tricks, tips, and advice.

Recommended Videos

Super Bowl LIX basic bets: spreads, totals, and moneyline

The point spread is one of the most popular bets for a football game. Per FanDuel*, the current spread is Kansas City Eagles -1.5 (-105) and Philadelphia Eagles +1.5 (-115). In this situation, the Chiefs are the favorite, and the Eagles are the underdog. If you place a wager on the spread, Kansas City -1.5, the Chiefs need to beat the Eagles by more than 1.5 points to cover and win your bet. If your wager is on the Eagles, then the Eagles either need to win or lose by less than 1.5 points to win the bet.

How much will you win on the bet? The vig, or the “juice,” is the cost of the bet. That figure is located in parentheses. In this case, the vig is -105 for the Chiefs and -115 for the Eagles. If you place a $105 bet on the Chiefs to cover -1.5 and it hits, you would win $100. With a $115 bet on the Eagles, a bettor would win $100 if the Philadelphia covers. If the spread somehow moves to Chiefs -2 or Eagles +2, then a push is in play. If you place a bet on the Chiefs and they win by exactly 2 points, it’s a push. That means your money will be returned. The same goes for the Eagles if they lose by two points.

Totals refer to the combined amount of points scored by both teams in the game. It’s called the “over/under.” The total for Super LIX is 48.5. If 48 or more points are scored, the over hits. And if the game ends with 47 or less, the under hits.

Finally, the moneyline is arguably the easiest bet to place. Simply pick the winner of the game. The margin of victory does not matter. For example, let’s say the Chiefs’ moneyline is -120. If a moneyline bet is placed on the Chiefs, the bet wins if Kansas City defeats Philadelphia.

*Odds subject to change

What are Super Bowl props?

The Super Bowl prop market is extremely popular for both gambling experts and novices. Props, a.k.a. proposition bets, are typically placed on individual players. However, they can be placed on teams. For example, fans can bet on the amount of receiving yards Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will have during the game. The line is set at 62.5 receiving yards. If you bet that Kelce will have over 62.5 receiving yards and he finishes the game with 67, you win the bet. There are props for virtually every offensive player and some defensive players. It all depends on the sportsbook.

Because the Super Bowl is one of the most heavily bet-on games of the year, there are special props that have nothing to do with football. What color Gatorade will be poured on the winning coach? How long will the national anthem take? What song will Kendrick Lamar sing first during the halftime show? These are the types of questions that have corresponding props on most sportsbooks. Check the odds daily leading up to the game.

What are Super Bowl squares?

You’ve probably seen this grid if you’ve ever attended a Super Bowl party. These are Super Bowl squares, a game of chance that requires no football knowledge. After buying a square, you are later assigned a random number for the corresponding column and row. If those numbers match the final digits of the teams at the end of each quarter, you win.

Still confused? We have an entire article dedicated to Super Bowl squares, which explains all of the key information on how to play.

Super Bowl betting advice

Remember, please bet legally and responsibly! If you choose not to place a wager, that’s fine, too. Knowing your budget and limits is the most important aspect of wagering on the Super Bowl. Do not bet too big and never chase your losses. Enjoy the game.

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 9. The game will air on Fox.