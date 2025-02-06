 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

You’re not that good. What to know about betting the Super Bowl so you don’t lose your shirt

By
Jalen Hurts of the Eagles jogs and stares.
Joe Glorioso / All-Pro Reels

Legal sports betting continues to sweep the nation. 38 states and Washington, D.C., now offer legal sports betting. This Sunday, many Americans will place wagers on Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest gaming days of the year. The American Gaming Association (AGA) projects $1.39 billion in bets will be placed on Super Bowl LIX.

If you do choose to place a wager, make sure to know what you’re doing. The last thing you want to do is place an incorrect bet for the wrong amount of money. It helps to know some gambling lingo and the types of bets offered for the game. Here are some Super Bowl betting tricks, tips, and advice.

Recommended Videos

Super Bowl LIX basic bets: spreads, totals, and moneyline

Travis Kelce holds the ball with one hand and runs.
All-Pro Reels

The point spread is one of the most popular bets for a football game. Per FanDuel*, the current spread is Kansas City Eagles -1.5 (-105) and Philadelphia Eagles +1.5 (-115). In this situation, the Chiefs are the favorite, and the Eagles are the underdog. If you place a wager on the spread, Kansas City -1.5, the Chiefs need to beat the Eagles by more than 1.5 points to cover and win your bet. If your wager is on the Eagles, then the Eagles either need to win or lose by less than 1.5 points to win the bet.

How much will you win on the bet? The vig, or the “juice,” is the cost of the bet. That figure is located in parentheses. In this case, the vig is -105 for the Chiefs and -115 for the Eagles. If you place a $105 bet on the Chiefs to cover -1.5 and it hits, you would win $100. With a $115 bet on the Eagles, a bettor would win $100 if the Philadelphia covers. If the spread somehow moves to Chiefs -2 or Eagles +2, then a push is in play. If you place a bet on the Chiefs and they win by exactly 2 points, it’s a push. That means your money will be returned. The same goes for the Eagles if they lose by two points.

Totals refer to the combined amount of points scored by both teams in the game. It’s called the “over/under.” The total for Super LIX is 48.5. If 48 or more points are scored, the over hits. And if the game ends with 47 or less, the under hits.

Finally, the moneyline is arguably the easiest bet to place. Simply pick the winner of the game. The margin of victory does not matter. For example, let’s say the Chiefs’ moneyline is -120. If a moneyline bet is placed on the Chiefs, the bet wins if Kansas City defeats Philadelphia.

*Odds subject to change

What are Super Bowl props?

Two Eagles run on the football field.
All-Pro Reels / Flickr

The Super Bowl prop market is extremely popular for both gambling experts and novices. Props, a.k.a. proposition bets, are typically placed on individual players. However, they can be placed on teams. For example, fans can bet on the amount of receiving yards Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will have during the game. The line is set at 62.5 receiving yards. If you bet that Kelce will have over 62.5 receiving yards and he finishes the game with 67, you win the bet. There are props for virtually every offensive player and some defensive players. It all depends on the sportsbook.

Because the Super Bowl is one of the most heavily bet-on games of the year, there are special props that have nothing to do with football. What color Gatorade will be poured on the winning coach? How long will the national anthem take? What song will Kendrick Lamar sing first during the halftime show? These are the types of questions that have corresponding props on most sportsbooks. Check the odds daily leading up to the game.

What are Super Bowl squares?

Super Bowl Squares logo from ESPN.
ESPN

You’ve probably seen this grid if you’ve ever attended a Super Bowl party. These are Super Bowl squares, a game of chance that requires no football knowledge. After buying a square, you are later assigned a random number for the corresponding column and row. If those numbers match the final digits of the teams at the end of each quarter, you win.

Still confused? We have an entire article dedicated to Super Bowl squares, which explains all of the key information on how to play.

Super Bowl betting advice

Patrick Mahomes stands on the sidelines for the Chiefs.
Netflix

Remember, please bet legally and responsibly! If you choose not to place a wager, that’s fine, too. Knowing your budget and limits is the most important aspect of wagering on the Super Bowl. Do not bet too big and never chase your losses. Enjoy the game.

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 9. The game will air on Fox.

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The best LGBTQ movies on Netflix right now
Selena Gomez stands in a hallway with neon light in a still from the movie Emilia Pérez.

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, meaning many will be in the mood for a rom-com or a great drama. Luckily for those interested in the latter, Netflix has them covered with a collection of great offerings. In particular, the best LGBTQ+ movies on Netflix offer a wide range of options, covering many genres, addressing several themes, and targeting numerous tastes. Indeed, the so-called King of the Streamers has a wide selection of queer movies available for all types of audiences, including rom-coms for the lovebirds and more intense dramas for those looking for a movie with a bit more meat.

The films on this list feature compelling queer stories and characters that will make their audience feel seen, perhaps for the first time. New movies come to Netflix every week, meaning there's a consistent and varied collection of queer-themed pictures available. Some are acquired tastes, while others are critically acclaimed classics. Several are animated, while a good few are decidedly not kid-friendly. With so much to choose from, it might be tedious to search for just one title. Luckily, we've compiled a list of the best LGBTQ-themed movies on Netflix right now.

Read more
Watch the trailers for this weekend’s 3 biggest movies
trailers for 3 biggest movies this weekend february 7 2025 screenshot

Following its better-than-expected performance at the domestic box office last weekend when it took a whopping $36 million, Dreamworks’ Dog Man is expected to do well again this coming weekend, raking in more than any other movie.

The animated adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s graphic novel book series is expected to earn between $16 million and $20 million, according to a forecast by Boxoffice Pro.

Read more
If you have to watch one Hulu show this February, stream this one
Aya Cash and Chris Geere in You're the Worst.

All of the streaming services that we now have at our disposal have one thing in common: They exist to bring us all the TV we could possibly want. Among those services, though, Hulu is one of the very best at delivering interesting shows, and its mix of new stuff and excellent archival material means that there's always something worth checking out.
If you're struggling to narrow in on a single show, though, You're the Worst is worth checking out. The series follows two particularly terrible people who fall into a relationship and discover just how much they mean to one another. Here are three reasons it's worth checking out:
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
It is unapologetic about its two leads
You're the Worst | Official Series Trailer | FX
You're the Worst is a romantic comedy, but it's a romantic comedy about two truly terrible people. You're unlikely to find a show with worse leads, but Gretchen and Jimmy, the show's central characters, are both cynical narcissists, and while they do grow over the course of the series, they never become good people, exactly.
Instead, the series is at least in part about all the different ways that love can bloom and how two deeply messed up people can find one another and create something lasting and meaningful, even as they deal with one another's faults and foibles.

Aya Cash is close to a revelation
You're the Worst FXX
The entire cast is excellent, but what makes You're the Worst truly exceptional is Aya Cash's performance as Gretchen. Gretchen is as messy as any TV character ever created, but Cash makes her understandable, sympathetic, and likable.
You're the Worst is a show about two people who can't help but get in their own way over and over again, but what makes Cash's performance so brilliant is that you can see the naked hurt that's bubbling underneath all of her wanton aggression. Gretchen just wants to know that she is loved, and You're the Worst is ultimately about whether Jimmy can give that to her.

Read more