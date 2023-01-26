Where to watch Tár

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

For his first directorial feature film since 2006, Todd Field crafted a fictional saga of a composer and conductor named Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett). In the 2022 movie Tár, Blanchett plays the first female chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic, who is about to record a symphony that seems likely to take her career to new heights.

Of course, that doesn’t go according to plan, and the next 140 minutes are a chronicle of one woman’s downfall due to her own ego. As one of last year’s most acclaimed movies, Tár has entered the cultural zeitgeist, winning many critical awards and reaping Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. It’s about to hit streaming services, but where can one watch it and when?

Where can you watch Tár?

After a successful theatrical run, Tár is coming to a familiar streaming service: Peacock. Launched in 2020, Peacock is the home to NBC Universal and Comcast properties such as Universal Pictures, the Olympics, Bravo, and Saturday Night Live.

Peacock is the streaming home to popular NBC shows like The Office, This Is Us, Law & Order, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The service boasts many sports programs from the WWE, NFL, and Premier League as well. Peacock has also expanded its scripted and non-scripted original programming, including shows like Vampire Academy, Dr. Death, and a documentary about Casey Anthony. In addition, it’s home to blockbuster movies like Nope and modern rom-coms like Ticket to Paradise.

When does Tár stream for subscribers?

Tár will stream on Peacock on January 27.

How much does it cost?

There is no fee to sign up for the most basic level of Peacock, and there is no credit card required upon signing up. All that’s needed is an email address for users to access 10,000-plus hours of content for free. The free tier is very limiting in terms of content. If you would like to access more programs from Peacock, there are various paid tiers to explore.

Peacock Premium is the first paid tier on the streaming service, with access to over 80,000-plus hours of entertainment for a monthly price of $5, or $50 per year. This tier contains ads, but allows users to access new films and live events. If this tier is too restricting, users can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $10 per month, or $100 per year. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium, but contains no ads and allows users to download and watch programs offline.

Is Tár worth watching?

TÁR - Official Trailer [HD] - In Select Theaters October 7

One of the most acclaimed movies of 2022, Tár is a drama that never feels drawn-out or preachy. While Tár wears its pretentious on its sleeve, it does so in order to get at its lead character’s many contradictions. As Lydia, Blanchett is never less than amazing, and in a career full of great performances in such films as Elizabeth, The Talented Mr. Ripley, I’m Not There, Notes on a Scandal, Blue Jasmine, Carol, and the Lord of the Rings movies, that’s saying something.

Tár also stars Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer, Noemie Merlant, and Mark Strong. The movie runs two hours and 37 minutes, but it never feels too long. On Rotten Tomatoes, Tár sits at 90% on the Tomatometer and registers a 73% audience score.

