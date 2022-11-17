Where to watch Nope

Jordan Peele is becoming one of the most powerful directors in Hollywood. Known as a master of horror, Peele is stepping into rare territory where he can make almost any movie he wants, even if the story is not based on existing IP or doesn’t belong to a franchise. Only a handful of directors, like Christopher Nolan and Quentin Tarantino, possess this power, and Peele is slowly climbing into those ranks. His latest feature, Nope, aided Peele’s ascension to the elite level in Hollywood.

Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer star as OJ and Em Haywood, siblings who inherit a farm that supplies horses to Hollywood after the tragic death of their father. Convinced their father’s death was not an accident, the Haywoods discover an unidentified flying object (UFO) capturing their horses and spitting out the remaining debris. The Haywoods enlist the help of a local tech store employee and documentarian to capture the footage of the UFO and sell it for a profit.

Where is it streaming?

After its theatrical run, Nope is coming to a familiar streaming service: Peacock. Launched in 2020, Peacock is the home to NBC Universal and Comcast properties such as Universal Pictures, the Olympics, Bravo, and Saturday Night Live.

Peacock is the home to popular NBC shows like The Office, This Is Us, Law & Order, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The service boasts many sports programs from the WWE, NFL, and Premier League. Over the year, Peacock has expanded its scripted and non-scripted original programming, including shows like Vampire Academy and Dr. Death, and a documentary about Casey Anthony.

When does it stream for subscribers?

Nope will begin streaming on November 18 on Peacock.

How much does it cost?

NOPE - Official Trailer

There is no fee to sign up for the most basic level of Peacock. There is no credit card required upon signing up. All that’s needed is an email address for users to access 10,000-plus hours of content for free. The free tier is very limiting in terms of content. If you would like to access more programs from Peacock, there are various paid tiers to explore.

Peacock Premium is the first paid tier on the streaming service, with access to over 80,000-plus hours of entertainment for a monthly price of $5, or $50 per year. This tier contains ads, but allows users to access new films and live events. If this tier is too restricting, users can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $10 per month, or $100 per year. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium, but contains no ads and allows users to download and watch programs offline.

Is it worth it?

Yes, especially if you love Peele. The official synopsis reads: “Following their father’s shocking death, Hollywood animal wrangler OJ and his sister, Emerald, begin observing unexplained phenomena on their vast Southern California ranch that leads them down an obsessive rabbit hole as they plot attempts to capture the mystery on camera. Along with a former child star turned family theme park ringmaster who neighbors the siblings, the pair’s efforts to chase the spectacle soon bring terrifying consequences and unimaginable horror.”

Like his previous two films, Get Out and Us, Peele wrote and directed Nope. Kaluuya, Palmer, and Steven Yeun are the three leads of the film. Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, and Keith David round out the ensemble.

On Rotten Tomatoes , Nope sits at 82% on the Tomatometer and registers a 69% audience score. On Metacritic , Nope holds a Metascore of 77 and a user score of 6.3.

Editors' Recommendations