Casey Anthony isn’t exactly the most sympathetic figure. Although Anthony was found not guilty of murdering her young daughter, Caylee Marie Anthony, in 2011, that has done little to deter the public from believing otherwise. And few have forgotten that Anthony took 31 days to report that Caylee was missing. Nor has Anthony put forth a convincing explanation for that troubling gap. But later this month, Anthony will get a shot at telling her side of the story in a new three-part Peacock miniseries, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.

In the teaser trailer above, Anthony admits that she lied, but she also adds that the public doesn’t know why she lied. Anthony was convicted on four counts of lying to the police, but two of those convictions were overturned in 2013. That’s done little to deter public sentiment against Anthony in the years since her “trial of the century” and her subsequent acquittal.

Peacock promises that the new miniseries will have access to Casey’s “personal archives,” including footage of Caylee, and it will feature Casey’s first-ever extended on-camera account of what happened during the investigation, the trial, and her time in prison.

Alexandra Dean, the director of Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, shared the following statement about the miniseries:

“Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt. Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now, and as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story – from opposing voices to Casey herself. While having access to Casey was critical, it was even more important that we had complete editorial control over the outcome of the reporting we did. Casey did not see or give notes on the film.

What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months, is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence. I believe the result will surprise many, and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light.”

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies will premiere on Peacock on November 29.

