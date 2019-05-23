Share

Just when you thought Judgement Day had been averted, the first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate arrives with a reminder that an apocalyptic future filled with human-hunting androids is still a very real possibility.

Paramount Pictures delivered the much-anticipated first look at Terminator: Dark Fate with the film’s debut trailer, and although it’s still light on plot details, the preview offers up plenty of the visual-effects magic and explosive action that has become a staple of the Terminator franchise.

Directed by Deadpool filmmaker Tim Miller, the film brings back franchise creator James Cameron — who directed 1984’s The Terminator and 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day — as a producer on the project. He’s not the only person returning to the franchise, either.

As seen in the trailer, actress Linda Hamilton also reprises her role as Sarah Connor, returning to the series for the first time after starring in the first two acclaimed installments.

Hamilton is joined by Arnold Schwarzenegger, who first brought the deadly T-800 assassin to the screen in The Terminator and reprised the role — albeit on the side of the heroes — in Judgement Day. Unlike Hamilton, Schwarzenegger has appeared in nearly every chapter of the series in one form or another, either in a lead or supporting role, or simply as a cameo.

Terminator: Dark Fate is reportedly a follow-up to Terminator 2, ignoring the three sequels that followed that film and establishing a new timeline — which is nothing new for a franchise that often plays fast and loose with its own continuity.

Along with all of the familiar faces both behind and in front of the camera, Dark Fate also stars Blade Runner 2049 actress Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes (Birds of Passage), and actor Gabriel Luna, who recently played Robbie Reyes, the chain-wielding, fire-headed vigilante known as Ghost Rider in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. television series. The trailer offers the first look at Luna as the latest version of the Terminator assassin, capable of morphing its exoskeleton to adapt to whatever the heroes throw (or shoot, drive, or drop) at it.

Terminator: Dark Fate is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters November 1.