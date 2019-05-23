Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Terminator: Dark Fate trailer goes all-in on explosive, android-assassin action

Rick Marshall
By

Just when you thought Judgement Day had been averted, the first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate arrives with a reminder that an apocalyptic future filled with human-hunting androids is still a very real possibility.

Paramount Pictures delivered the much-anticipated first look at Terminator: Dark Fate with the film’s debut trailer, and although it’s still light on plot details, the preview offers up plenty of the visual-effects magic and explosive action that has become a staple of the Terminator franchise.

Directed by Deadpool filmmaker Tim Miller, the film brings back franchise creator James Cameron — who directed 1984’s The Terminator and 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day — as a producer on the project. He’s not the only person returning to the franchise, either.

As seen in the trailer, actress Linda Hamilton also reprises her role as Sarah Connor, returning to the series for the first time after starring in the first two acclaimed installments.

Hamilton is joined by Arnold Schwarzenegger, who first brought the deadly T-800 assassin to the screen in The Terminator and reprised the role — albeit on the side of the heroes — in Judgement Day. Unlike Hamilton, Schwarzenegger has appeared in nearly every chapter of the series in one form or another, either in a lead or supporting role, or simply as a cameo.

Terminator: Dark Fate is reportedly a follow-up to Terminator 2, ignoring the three sequels that followed that film and establishing a new timeline — which is nothing new for a franchise that often plays fast and loose with its own continuity.

Along with all of the familiar faces both behind and in front of the camera, Dark Fate also stars Blade Runner 2049 actress Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes (Birds of Passage), and actor Gabriel Luna, who recently played Robbie Reyes, the chain-wielding, fire-headed vigilante known as Ghost Rider in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. television series. The trailer offers the first look at Luna as the latest version of the Terminator assassin, capable of morphing its exoskeleton to adapt to whatever the heroes throw (or shoot, drive, or drop) at it.

Terminator: Dark Fate is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters November 1.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Top Gun: Maverick: Everything we know about the movie so far
game of thrones episode 6 trailer photos p1
Movies & TV

Coffee cups and plot holes: Game of Thrones got lazy as it raced to the finish

In its final seasons, Game of Thrones was afflicted by pacing issues, nonsensical character developments, and a few out-of-place beverage containers. It's a surprisingly lazy ending to a show that once prided itself on its thoughtfulness.
Posted By Will Nicol
how to watch game of thrones online version 1428850821 poster
Movies & TV

The best, most brutal, and most memorable Game of Thrones episodes

Game of Thrones might be over, but go ahead and watch it again. Revisit all of the nefarious plots, horrifying monsters, and brutal murders with favorite episodes of HBO's epic fantasy series.
Posted By Rachel Grozanick
Home Theater

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video and what’s leaving in June 2019

Amazon Prime Video adds new titles each month that are available for free to all Prime members. Check out our list to find all of the content hitting Amazon Prime Video in May and June, from new original series to classic films.
Posted By Rick Marshall
vizio 2019 tv soundbars availability news lineup lifestyle feat
Home Theater

Vizio’s new TVs and soundbars go on sale today. Here’s where and for how much

Vizio announced pricing and specs for all of its latest TV and soundbar models, offering a wide range of awesome choices for your home theater upgrade, with upcoming support for Apple Airplay 2 and HomeKit.
Posted By Parker Hall
Quentin Tarantino Manson film
Movies & TV

Charles Manson arrives in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's second trailer

Quentin Tarantino's ninth feature film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, uses the infamous 1969 Manson Family murders as a backdrop to tell a story set in bohemian Los Angeles. Here's everything we know so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Gravity
Home Theater

The best Dolby Atmos movies for your home theater, from Gravity to Logan

If you've got your hands on some sweet Dolby Atmos gear, the next step is to find films that take advantage of it. These are our picks in several genres for the best Dolby Atmos movies currently available on Blu-ray and streaming services.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Chaplin
Movies & TV

Robert Downey Jr.’s best roles, from Chaplin to Sherlock Holmes

Robert Downey Jr. is about more than just Iron Man and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here's a ranking of the best roles of his illustrious career, including both the big and small screens.
Posted By Christine Persaud
Movies & TV

The 7 best TV episodes you can watch on YouTube for free

TV networks have made a habit of putting episodes from popular series on YouTube for free. From premium platforms like Showtime to experimental newcomers like Viceland, we compiled a few of the best episodes available on YouTube.
Posted By Rick Marshall
game of thrones ending versus avengers endgame got hbo s8 e6 feat
Movies & TV

Game of Thrones’ failure shows why Avengers: Endgame was so magnificent

In the span of just a few weeks, we saw two of the most adored franchises reach a concluding chapter. But while Avengers: Endgame was a triumph, Game of Thrones’ final days were utterly dissatisfying. What went wrong?
Posted By Ryan Waniata
star wars episode ix
Movies & TV

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker photos confirm the return of the Knights of Ren

Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker's first teaser trailer and plot details have arrived. Here's everything we know about the movie before it premieres in December 2019.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Tom Cruise
Movies & TV

Miles Teller goes full Goose in Top Gun: Maverick set photos

The 1986 action drama Top Gun helped make Tom Cruise a superstar, and now he's returning to the role of hotshot pilot Pete Maverick Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick. Here's what we know about the movie so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best youtube channels tv
Home Theater

What is YouTube TV? Here’s everything you should know about the TV service

YouTube TV is becoming an increasingly major competitor to other streaming services. Not sure if the service might be right for you? Don’t worry, we have a guide detailing everything you could want to know about the service.
Posted By Rick Marshall
new on netflix
Home Theater

What’s new on Netflix and what movies and shows are leaving in June 2019

Our complete list of what's new on Netflix for June 2019 and which titles will be removed will help you catch up on your bingeing, and also ensure you don't miss any titles heading into the streaming ether.
Posted By Rick Marshall
a-star-is-born-4k-uhd-blu-ray
Home Theater

Here’s what’s new on HBO and what’s leaving in June 2019

Whether you're a cable lifer or a staunch cord cutter, there's never been a better time to get down with premium TV. June 2019 brings the second season of Big Little Lies and the arrival of musical drama A Star Is Born to HBO
Posted By Rick Marshall