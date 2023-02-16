 Skip to main content
Tetris trailer reveals how the puzzle game became a worldwide hit

Tomas Franzese
By

Apple TV+, AI Film, and Marv Studios have released the first official trailer for Tetris ahead of the film’s March 31 release on Apple’s streaming service. It follows the adventures of Henk Rogers as he attempts to secure distribution rights to Tetris, an excellent puzzle game that became one of the most popular games ever. 

The trailer follows Rogers as he discovers the game and tries to obtain the rights to Tetris, which was developed in the waning years of the USSR. We see Henk, one of the first people outside of Nintendo to see the GameBoy, describing the mental “Tetris effect” he gets from playing it, and outsmarting the Soviet Union so Tetris can be a pack-in title for the handheld system.

Anyone who knows the complicated story behind Tetris‘ worldwide success will recognize many of the trailer’s best moments, while those who don’t know the backstory will learn a lot and appreciate the 1980s aesthetic of it all. 

Tetris — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Tetris is directed by Jon S. Baird and written by Noah Pink. It stars Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, Nikita Yefremov as Tetris creator Alexey Pajitnov, along with Toby Jones, Roger Allam, Anthony Boyle, Togo Igawa, Ken Yamamura, Ben Miles, Matthew Marsh, and Rick Yune. While video game adaptations are becoming more common, it’ll be exciting to see what this creative talent can bring to a game-related biopic. 

Tetris will hit Apple TV+ on March 31. And if you want to play the version of the game this film’s plot is centered around, the Game Boy version of Tetris is included with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription

