  1. Movies & TV

Butcher gets his powers in The Boys season 3 teaser trailer

By

During the first two seasons of Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys, William “Billy” Butcher has been severely outmatched by his nemesis, Homelander. But in the first teaser trailer for The Boys season 3, it looks like Billy is changing the equation. The previous seasons have established that Compound V can give regular people superhuman powers. If the new footage is any indication, Butcher has finally used Compound V to become superhuman himself. And he’s putting the hurt on Homelander. Unfortunately for Butcher, that power doesn’t come without a price.

Curiously, there isn’t a single line of dialogue in this trailer. Regardless, Homelander’s anger is palpable, both with Butcher and with his own teammates on The Seven. Additionally, The Deep looks like he’s going for a fishy fetish, while A-Train’s new cola commercial is a direct parody of Kendall Jenner’s infamous Pepsi ad. After all, there are no bigger celebrities in this fictional world than The Seven. And that’s what makes Homelander’s apparent mental break so frightening.

Additionally, the trailer offers the first real glimpse at Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, a World War II veteran who was essentially Homelander before Homelander. And if you can believe it, Soldier Boy may be even worse than the hot-headed villain, who at least tries to hide his mental instability and his utter contempt for humanity. That said, Homelander looks like he’s having a hard time bottling up his emotions this season. That could be bad news for everyone.

Karl Urban in The Boys.

Karl Urban headlines The Boys as Butcher, alongside Jack Quaid as Hugh “Hughie” Campbell Jr., Laz Alonso as Marvin T. “Mother’s” Milk, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro, and Tomer Capon as Frenchie. Antony Starr also stars in the series as Homelander, with Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, and Jessie T. Usher as A-Train.

The Boys season 3 will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, June 3.

Editors' Recommendations

Best 2-in-1 laptop deals and sales for March 2022

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review

Best Apple deals and sales for March 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Best gaming PC deals for March 2022

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy S22 buying guide: Everything you need to know

Galaxy S22 Ultra in Phantom Black with S Pen.

The best Instant Pots for 2022

Countertop bird's eye view of the Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11.

The best Intel processors for 2022

Intel Core i7 8th Gen hand scale

A baby star’s energetic outburst captured by Hubble

An energetic outburst from an infant star streaks across this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. This stellar tantrum – produced by an extremely young star in the earliest phase of formation – consists of an incandescent jet of gas travelling at supersonic speeds. As the jet collides with material surrounding the still-forming star, the shock heats this material and causes it to glow. The result is the colorfully wispy structures, which astronomers refer to as Herbig–Haro objects, billowing across the lower right of this image.

James Webb researcher reveals how it will investigate the early universe

Artist's impression of the James Webb Space Telescope

Building the first experimental payload to make oxygen on the moon

ESA research fellow Alexandre Meurisse and Beth Lomax of the University of Glasgow producing oxygen and metal out of simulated moondust inside ESA's Materials and Electrical Components Laboratory.

See the giant crawler that will carry NASA’s mega moon rocket to the pad

Engineers and technicians at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida drove Crawler Transporter-2 on March 11, 2022 to the doors of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB). Soon, it will go inside the VAB where it will carry the Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad 39B.

Mars helicopter Ingenuity powers through its 21st flight

In this illustration, NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter stands on the Red Planet's surface as NASA's Perseverance rover (partially visible on the left) rolls away. Ingenuity arrived at Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, attached to the belly of NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover.

WhatsApp Web gets a browser extension to beef up security

An illustration of WhatsApp web linked to phones.

Will my phone automatically change for daylight saving time?

Daylight Savings Time feat image.