Butcher gets his powers in The Boys season 3 teaser trailer

During the first two seasons of Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys, William “Billy” Butcher has been severely outmatched by his nemesis, Homelander. But in the first teaser trailer for The Boys season 3, it looks like Billy is changing the equation. The previous seasons have established that Compound V can give regular people superhuman powers. If the new footage is any indication, Butcher has finally used Compound V to become superhuman himself. And he’s putting the hurt on Homelander. Unfortunately for Butcher, that power doesn’t come without a price.

Curiously, there isn’t a single line of dialogue in this trailer. Regardless, Homelander’s anger is palpable, both with Butcher and with his own teammates on The Seven. Additionally, The Deep looks like he’s going for a fishy fetish, while A-Train’s new cola commercial is a direct parody of Kendall Jenner’s infamous Pepsi ad. After all, there are no bigger celebrities in this fictional world than The Seven. And that’s what makes Homelander’s apparent mental break so frightening.

Additionally, the trailer offers the first real glimpse at Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, a World War II veteran who was essentially Homelander before Homelander. And if you can believe it, Soldier Boy may be even worse than the hot-headed villain, who at least tries to hide his mental instability and his utter contempt for humanity. That said, Homelander looks like he’s having a hard time bottling up his emotions this season. That could be bad news for everyone.

Karl Urban headlines The Boys as Butcher, alongside Jack Quaid as Hugh “Hughie” Campbell Jr., Laz Alonso as Marvin T. “Mother’s” Milk, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro, and Tomer Capon as Frenchie. Antony Starr also stars in the series as Homelander, with Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, and Jessie T. Usher as A-Train.

The Boys season 3 will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, June 3.

