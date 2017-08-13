‘The Defenders’ final trailer is here

Why it matters to you You get to see some pretty cool action beats, along with some new one-liners from the likes of Jessica Jones.

Ever since the first season of Daredevil back in 2015, fans have been waiting to see Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Daredevil team up together. It’s what fans were promised and it’s finally going to arrive on Netflix next Friday. We’ve already seen a couple of trailers revealing some cool scenes and images for Marvel’s The Defenders. This week, we’ve been given the final trailer for the upcoming miniseries and while it doesn’t reveal a whole lot of new information, what we are given is still pretty cool.

Fans sure have been anxious to see these four characters together on-screen, but from the looks of the trailer, the characters themselves aren’t too excited to spend time with one another. The new trailer begins with a little bit of humor, as our four heroes are dining together at the Royal Dragon Chinese restaurant after what we can assume was a tense physical battle.

Some weren’t too happy with the first season of Iron Fist, but Danny Rand, played by Finn Jones, gets a couple of pretty cool moments in the trailer. First off, we get to see a brief glimpse of him fighting alongside Luke Cage, played by Mike Colter. Anybody who is a fan of the two Heroes for Hire partners in the comics is certainly going to get a kick out of it. In addition, Danny gets to use his iron fist to completely destroy a sword wielded by Elektra, played by Elodie Yung.

Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones is still just as witty and sarcastic as she ever was in the trailer. At one point, asking herself if she is the only person among the four of them who doesn’t know karate. Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil once again dons his red and black suit, after what was a very interesting cliffhanger at the end of Daredevil season 2. If there is any reason for him to wear the costume again, it’s to join forces with these other three heroes. We can also expect to see the characters change after the events of this miniseries.

The Defenders debuts on Netflix next week, August 18, 2017. You can check out our review for the first half of the series right here.