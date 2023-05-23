The Flash’s final trailer showcases Batman, Supergirl, and worlds colliding

For The Flash, it’s become something of a tradition for Barry Allen to screw up the multiverse. He did it in the comics, he did it on the long-running Flash TV series on The CW, and he’s about to do it again on the big screen. It’s always for the same reason: Barry wants to change the past and save his mother. But in the final trailer for The Flash, Barry’s attempt to right his personal timeline has gone horribly wrong. Suddenly, a world that was bursting with superheroes barely has any at all. And it’s all Barry’s fault, which means he has to fix it.

As a result of his own meddling, there are now two Barry Allens in the revised timeline, both of whom are portrayed by Ezra Miller. But if Barry was expecting a Superman to rescue him from his bad choices then he’s in for a rude awakening. Sasha Calle’s Kara Zor-El is seemingly the only person with superpowers on Earth who is on Barry’s side. It’s a good thing too, because the malevolent Kryptonians led by General Zod (Michael Shannon) are looking to make this world their own.

Don’t be confused by the two Batmen in the trailer. Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne will only be around for a few minutes before the timeline goes to Hell. In this re-envisioned world, Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight is back for the first time since Batman Returns in 1992. While it’s a good thing for the Barrys to have a Batman and a Supergirl in their corner, General Zod is just the beginning of their problems. Putting things right means there are more foes to confront, and it’s unlikely that both Flashes will live to see whatever comes next.

Andy Muschietti directed the film from a screenplay by Christina Hodson. The Flash will hit theaters on Friday, June 16.

