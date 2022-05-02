The Valet puts an ordinary guy in a fake Hollywood romance

There have been so many different romantic comedies that we know how they’re gonna go, and the ending is almost never in question. Hulu‘s new movie, The Valet, flips the switch a bit by showing us a couple that is pretending to be in love. That’s not a stretch for Samara Weaving’s Olivia, since she’s one of the most famous actresses in the world. As for Antonio (Eugenio Derbez), he’s just an ordinary guy who finds himself in the wrong place at the right time.

In the first trailer for The Valet, we see how Antonio enters Olivia’s life. He simply crashes his bike into her car, just as Olivia is having a bad fight in public with her married boyfriend, Vincent (Max Greenfield). Olivia can’t be completely shallow, since she shows compassion for Antonio after his tumble. But when the paparazzi catch the three of them in a single image, it exposes the fact that Olivia is seeing someone new. And to protect her reputation ahead of her next film’s opening, Olivia agrees that it will play better if she can convince the world that Antonio is her new love.

As for Antonio, he needs very little convincing to enter into an arrangement with Olivia. She also goes out of her way to make her love for Antonio look real, much to the shock of his friends, family, and everyone who lays eyes on them. That’s where things start to get complicated. Antonio and Olivia may pine for their exes, but their feelings for each other are starting to become real. To be sure, they are from vastly different worlds, both of which are colliding in unexpected ways.

Breaking Bad veteran Betsy Brandt leads the supporting cast alongside Carmen Salinas Lozano, Amaury Nolasco, Marisol Nichols, Diany Rodriguez, Tiana Okoye, John Pirruccello, Ravi Patel, Noemí González, and Lunay.

The Valet was directed by Richard Wong. Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher adapted the film’s script from the 2006 French movie of the same name. It will premiere on Hulu on May 20.