Rick Grimes rallies the troops in new teaser for ‘The Walking Dead’ season 8

Why it matters to you Impatiently waiting for teh premiere of season 8 of The Walking Dead on October 22. A new teaser will only ratchet up your excitement further.

Season 8 of The Walking Dead will premiere later this month, but AMC is keeping fans excited for the show’s return with a new teaser for the upcoming story arc that has Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) attempting to inspire the makeshift army he’s about to lead into battle.

The new season is expected to pick up where things left off in the seventh season, with war looming between the army of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s vicious character Negan and the united groups of survivors that oppose him. Rick is poised to lead them in their battle against Negan, and the conflict will likely test his leadership and leave more than a few bodies behind. Not surprisingly winning is the theme of Rick’s message.

The brief preview for season 8 of the series is titled We’ve Already Won and was released ahead of the show’s panel at New York Comic Con. It follows a much longer trailer for the season that debuted in July during Comic-Con International in San Diego.

Based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book series of the same name, The Walking Dead follows the survivors of a zombie outbreak that has ravaged the country and turned the world into a daily fight for survival, as threats both undead and human loom at every turn. Along with Lincoln and Morgan, the upcoming season features series veterans Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Chandler Riggs, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, and Christian Serratos.

The Walking Dead currently holds the title of television’s most-watched drama for adult audiences in the key 18-to-49-age demographic, and was nominated in the “Best Television Series — Drama” category at the 2010 Golden Globe Awards. The series has won two Primetime Emmy Awards and received 16 nominations over the course of its first seven seasons. The series also spawned a companion series, Fear the Walking Dead, which is set in Los Angeles and Mexico during the same zombie outbreak and is currently in the midst of its third season.

The Walking Dead is executive produced by showrunner Scott M. Gimple, along with Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Greg Nicotero, and Tom Luse.

Season 8 of The Walking Dead will premiere October 22 on AMC.