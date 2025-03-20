 Skip to main content
3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (March 21- 23)

Rooney Mara in Carol.
The Weinstein Company

As we head into the weekend, Hulu keeps adding more movies off the beaten path, as well as a handful of established titles from years past. It’s not the same robust lineup that other streamers may offer, but there’s something for almost everyone at Hulu regardless of what kind of movies you want to watch.

This week’s picks for the three great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend include a drama about a forbidden romance in the 1950s, a story about overcoming generational trauma, and something fun for the action fans in your life.

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Carol (2015)

Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett in Carol.
The Weinstein Company

Cate Blanchett stars in Carol as the title character, an older woman who is on the verge of divorcing her husband, Harge Aird (Kyle Chandler), at Christmastime in 1952. After a chance meeting with a clerk, Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara), Cate develops a friendship and then an attraction to her. However, homosexuality was still very frowned upon in the 1950s, and the resulting scandal could cost Carol dearly in the divorce.

As for Therese, she’s not initially sure what she wants. She isn’t very enthusiastic about her boyfriend, Richard (Jake Lacy), but pursuing a relationship with Carol carries its own emotional risks and potential damage to their reputations.

Watch Carol on Hulu.

Exhibiting Forgiveness (2024)

André Holland and Andra Day in Exhibiting Forgiveness.
Roadside Attractions

Exhibiting Forgiveness centers on Tarrell (Castle Rock’s André Holland), a successful artist in a good marriage with Aisha (Andra Day), and a child they both love. Yet Tarrell feels something eating at him inside regarding his unresolved issues with his drug-addict father, La’Ron (John Earl Jelks).

Tarrell knows he should simply let go of the past, and he doesn’t exactly want La’Ron back in his life. But he does want to understand why his father made the decisions that had adverse effects on both of them. Tarrell is going to get his answers, but the picture they paint for him may only cause him more pain.

Watch Exhibiting Forgiveness on Hulu.

True Lies (1994)

Arnold Schwarzenegger in True Lies.
20th Century Studios

True Lies might be the biggest dumb action movie that James Cameron has ever directed. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing, but this is definitely a film where you can check your brain at the door. It’s also a full-on action comedy that features Arnold Schwarzenegger as a secret agent named Harry Tasker. He’s living the life of Bond when he’s away from his wife, Helen (Jamie Lee Curtis), but their marriage is in danger of falling apart because she doesn’t know about his double life.

As Helen slips towards a potential affair, Harry’s secret comes out into the open and puts both of their lives at risk. There’s a terrorist plot in motion, and the ringleader would like nothing more than to kill Harry and his wife. What the villains don’t realize is that Helen and Harry make a really good team, even when the stakes are high.

Watch True Lies on Hulu.

