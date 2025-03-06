 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (March 7- 9)

By
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva in Babylon.
Paramount

Hulu may drop most of its top movies for the month on the 1st, but it does offer a selection of fresh films every week even if the streamer doesn’t always do a good job of promoting these new additions. Case in point: Babylon is coming to Hulu on March 8, and the streamer hasn’t even added a page for the movie yet. Regardless, this overlooked gem is one of our picks for the three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend.

Our remaining two picks include a very strong drama that’s closing in on its 20th anniversary, as well as a comedy that fell under the radar despite its callbacks to an earlier era that make it even funnier.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Babylon (2022)

Margot Robbie goes crowd surfing in Babylon.
Paramount Pictures

Audiences weren’t quite sure what to make of Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, a film that starts nearly a century in Hollywood’s past. Margot Robbie leads the cast as a budding starlet, Nellie LaRoy, while Brad Pitt gets top billing as aging actor Jack Conrad. However, a good deal of this film belongs to Diego Calva’s Manny Torres, an ambitious young man who knows how to work his way into the industry.

Manny’s ambition pale in comparison to Nellie, who wants to live the life of a star with all of the excess drugs and alcohol that go with it. As the industry transitions from silent films to sound, Nellie seemingly finds her ticket to the top while Jack’s career leaves him floundering for anything that can save his career. But not everyone gets a happy ending in this Hollywood fable.

Watch Babylon on Hulu.

Notes on a Scandal (2006)

Barbara holding Sheba by the collar in Notes on a Scandal.
Searchlight Pictures

Notes on a Scandal gives Judi Dench one of her meatiest roles as Barbara Covett, a teacher who doesn’t have many friends or even anyone in her life whom she can freely love and be loved by in return. Perhaps that’s why Barbara is so taken by the school’s new teacher, Sheba Hart (Cate Blanchett), a woman who is married to a much older man named Richard (Bill Nighy).

When Barbara discovers that Sheba is having an affair with one of the school’s underage students, Steve Connolly (Andrew Simpson), she tells her friend to end it immediately. What Barbara doesn’t tell Sheba is that she intends to use this info to her own advantage, and she’s more than willing to manipulate the events of Sheba’s life to get the outcome she desires.

Watch Notes on a Scandal on Hulu.

The Gutter (2022)

Shameik Moore and D'Arcy Carden in The Gutter.
Magnolia Pictures

If you’ve ever seen the Farrelly brothers at their peak in Kingpin, Dumb and Dumber, and There’s Something About Mary, then you’ll recognize the wildly over-the-top comedic tone of The Gutter. Brothers Isaiah and Yassir Lester lean into the dumbest comedy moments possible and yet it almost always draws a laugh.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse‘s Shameik Moore stars as Walt, a loser who finally finds a place for himself among the misfits at a local bowling alley. When the bowling alley is threatened with closure by a building inspector (Adam Brody), one of the other regulars, Skunk (D’Arcy Carden), takes it upon herself to be Walt’s bowling coach as he utilizes his unexpected talent to enter competitive bowling tournaments. In keeping with the tradition of Kingpin, Susan Sarandon steps into the Bill Murray role as Linda Curson, a ruthless bowler who stands in the way of Walt and Skunk’s dreams of total victory.

Watch The Gutter on Hulu.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025
Several workers with bags standing in a remote location looking scared in Severance.

What makes a movie underrated? It might be that critics have panned the film even though it has earned massive box office success and positive reception from audiences. Perhaps it’s the other way around, and critics love it, but audiences fail to see what’s so special. Some underrated movies are fantastic but simply didn’t get the attention they deserved and have slipped into the deep depths of streaming services, only to be unearthed by those who dare to find them.
The three underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025 fall into varying categories that qualify the movies as underrated. One broke records, yet critics refuse to give it two thumbs up. Another shares its name with one of the hottest shows streaming right now.
Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Official Trailer

Even before it premiered, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was getting a lot of flak for the choice of Chris Pratt as the voice of the titular character. Following the debut of this adventure comedy film in theaters, critics still weren’t convinced that it was a hit. But The Super Mario Bros. Movie delighted fans and proved naysayers wrong.
The film explored an interesting dynamic whereby Bowser (Jack Black) was a softie with a deep love for Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy). Of course, this brought us that lovely gem of a Peaches song that kids sang for weeks after. The movie's mixed reviews are no match for its tremendous box office success, not to mention the fact that it broke a Guinness World Record to become the highest-grossing movie based on a video game and became the first movie based on a video game to gross more than $1 billion. It’s incredible to learn that with all these huge numbers, The Super Mario Bros. Movie only has a 59% Rotten Tomatoes critics score.
Watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Amazon Prime Video. 
Severance (2006)
Severance (2006) Trailer | Danny Dyer | Laura Harris

Read more
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more
Venom talks to Eddie in Venom: The Last Dance.

February was a huge month for streaming, and the last week of the month sees a few more additions to this list of the best movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and other services. This week isn't quite as momentous as the past few weeks of nearly double-digit additions, and nothing's quite as big as Longlegs and Nosferatu, but it's still a decent week.
There are three new additions before the calendar turns to March. Venom: The Last Dance arrives on Netflix, Peacock adds The Killer, and Paramount+ adds the Peter Saarsgard thriller, September 5.
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Netflix

Read more
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (March 2025)
Four people look up as a fire burns in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

For the first weekend of March, Netflix has dropped a pair of movies that had high-profile stints in theaters in the last two years. The first one, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, is the best high fantasy flick in a very long time. This week's second pick, Venom: The Last Dance, isn't quite as good as the first. But both films are at the top of the most popular movies on Netflix.
You can find both of these films and more among the best movies on Netflix below. Remember to check this list every Friday morning when we update the lineup to give you the most enticing movie options available.
Looking for something else? We've also rounded up the best movies to stream this week, the best shows on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime, and the best movies on Disney+. 

Watching from abroad? Use a Netflix VPN to access your country's catalog from anywhere in the world. Want to watch on the go? We can show you how to download movies on Netflix.
Editor's Picks

Read more