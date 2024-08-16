3 Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (August 16-18)

Hulu can’t compete with Netflix’s constant supply of movies, but the films that it does get throughout the month tend to be more enticing than the average flick on Netflix. That’s definitely true heading into this weekend, as Hulu adds one of 2024’s first horror titles, as well as a female-driven action film from last year. Our other pick is a crime comedy that doubles as a rom-com by one of the most famous directing duos in Hollywood.

These are the three Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend. But if you need more options, check out what’s new on Hulu in August.

Immaculate (2024)

Between Immaculate and The First Omen, Hulu has cornered the market on 2024’s nunsploitation horror movies. This one also has 2024’s rising star, Sydney Sweeney, as Sister Cecilia, a novice in the Catholic church who wants to devote herself to God and become a nun.

Cecilia is offered a place among the nuns at a remote convent in Italy, and she confidently takes her vows because she’s convinced that she’s found where she belongs. Then strange and unsettling things start happening around Cecilia, including an immaculate pregnancy that is more sinister than it initially appears.

Watch Immaculate on Hulu.

The Woman King (2023)

Black Panther fans may notice that The Woman King shares some of the same themes, including an army of all-female warriors. The key difference is that The Woman King‘s Agojie really existed, although the film takes some creative liberties with history. Viola Davis stars as General Nanisca, a leader among the Agojie who begins training the next generation of fighters.

Nanisca is drawn to Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), a young warrior with a hidden connection to her. As the Agojie fight slavers, they make an enemy out of General Oba Ade (Jimmy Odukoya). And when King Ghezo (John Boyega) attempts to keep Nanisca from escalating the conflict by going up against Oba, she defies her king and leads her sisters to war.

Watch The Woman King on Hulu.

Raising Arizona (1987)

Let’s close out the week by lightening the mood with Raising Arizona, our lone rom-com on this list. This is one of the earliest films by the Coen Brothers, Joel and Ethan Coen. Nicolas Cage (Longlegs) stars as lowly thief, Herbert I. (H.I.) “Hi” McDunnough, who wins the heart of a lonely police officer, Edwina “Ed” McDunnough (Holly Hunter).

Hi and Ed really want to go straight and start a family, but they’re unable to have kids of their own. That’s why they kidnap one of the newborn babies of Nathan Arizona, Sr. (Trey Wilson), as if the man won’t miss one of his quintuplet sons. Once Hi and Ed have Nathan Jr., they discover that they aren’t the only ones who want him. And if Hi and Ed can’t make this right, then their love story may end prematurely.

Watch Raising Arizona on Hulu.