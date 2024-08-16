 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (August 16-18)

By
Sydney Sweeney in Immaculate.
Neon

Hulu can’t compete with Netflix’s constant supply of movies, but the films that it does get throughout the month tend to be more enticing than the average flick on Netflix. That’s definitely true heading into this weekend, as Hulu adds one of 2024’s first horror titles, as well as a female-driven action film from last year. Our other pick is a crime comedy that doubles as a rom-com by one of the most famous directing duos in Hollywood.

These are the three Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend. But if you need more options, check out what’s new on Hulu in August.

Recommended Videos

Immaculate (2024)

The cast of Immaculate.
Neon

Between Immaculate and The First Omen, Hulu has cornered the market on 2024’s nunsploitation horror movies. This one also has 2024’s rising star, Sydney Sweeney, as Sister Cecilia, a novice in the Catholic church who wants to devote herself to God and become a nun.

Cecilia is offered a place among the nuns at a remote convent in Italy, and she confidently takes her vows because she’s convinced that she’s found where she belongs. Then strange and unsettling things start happening around Cecilia, including an immaculate pregnancy that is more sinister than it initially appears.

Watch Immaculate on Hulu.

The Woman King (2023)

Viola Davis in battle gear, leading an army in a scene from The Woman King.
Sony Pictures

Black Panther fans may notice that The Woman King shares some of the same themes, including an army of all-female warriors. The key difference is that The Woman King‘s Agojie really existed, although the film takes some creative liberties with history. Viola Davis stars as General Nanisca, a leader among the Agojie who begins training the next generation of fighters.

Nanisca is drawn to Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), a young warrior with a hidden connection to her. As the Agojie fight slavers, they make an enemy out of General Oba Ade (Jimmy Odukoya). And when King Ghezo (John Boyega) attempts to keep Nanisca from escalating the conflict by going up against Oba, she defies her king and leads her sisters to war.

Watch The Woman King on Hulu.

Raising Arizona (1987)

Holly Hunter and Nicolas Cage in Raising Arizona.
20th Century Studios

Let’s close out the week by lightening the mood with Raising Arizona, our lone rom-com on this list. This is one of the earliest films by the Coen Brothers, Joel and Ethan Coen. Nicolas Cage (Longlegs) stars as lowly thief, Herbert I. (H.I.) “Hi” McDunnough, who wins the heart of a lonely police officer, Edwina “Ed” McDunnough (Holly Hunter).

Hi and Ed really want to go straight and start a family, but they’re unable to have kids of their own. That’s why they kidnap one of the newborn babies of Nathan Arizona, Sr. (Trey Wilson), as if the man won’t miss one of his quintuplet sons. Once Hi and Ed have Nathan Jr., they discover that they aren’t the only ones who want him. And if Hi and Ed can’t make this right, then their love story may end prematurely.

Watch Raising Arizona on Hulu.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in August 2024
Melissa Barrera rolls on her stomach and looks back while laying next to something.

August signals the return of several marquee Netflix shows. The Umbrella Academy returns for its fourth and final season. The charming Emily in Paris is back for the first half of season 4. And new shows, such as A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder and KAOS, seem destined become popular shows on Netflix.

When you're finished watching the above programs, you'll realize countless shows on Netflix's secondary pages are just as good, if not better, than what's on the home page. Below are three underrated shows to save in your queue in August. Our picks include a CBS procedural, a long-running sitcom from the mid-2000s, and a survival thriller.
Fire Country (2022-)

Read more
3 BritBox shows you should watch in August 2024
The cast of Why Didn't They Ask Evans?

The era of streaming has pretty definitive pros and cons. Cable was expensive, but it led to a more linear experience where you know what you subscribed to, and could watch what you wanted only when it was on. Streaming allows for more choice, but with more choice comes more options, both for streaming services and for which shows to watch on those services.

BritBox has emerged as a favorite for those who love British television in particular. British TV has long played by different rules than its American counterpart, and their shows are often shorter and more star-studded as a result. These are three selections from BritBox that you should definitely make time for this August:
Why Didn't They Ask Evans? (2022)
Why Didn't They Ask Evans? | Official Trailer | BritBox Original

Read more
3 sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in August
Bruce Willis holding back Joseph Gordon-Levitt by the neck while pointing a gun in a scene from Looper.

There are so many movies on Amazon Prime Video that it’s tough to cut through the noise. What’s more, you might see one that looks enticing, select it, and discover that you need an add-on channel to watch it. So frustrating! To help you find movies that are worth watching and are available with a base Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video subscription, we are constantly doing the research so you don't have to.

Right now, if you’re in the mood for sci-fi, we have discovered three sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in August. There are high-profile movies on this list from both recent years and decades past.
Looper (2012)
LOOPER - Official Trailer (HD)

Read more