3 Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (June 28-30)

A man raises a lantern in The Lost City.
Paramount

Ordinarily, our picks for the three Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend would include some of the films leaving at the end of the month. But since we’ve already done a roundup of the five great movies leaving Hulu in June that you need to watch, we won’t repeat ourselves here.

Instead of the action-packed lineup that includes The Batman and Die Hard with a Vengeance, we’ve gone with a low key relationship drama, a fan-favorite flick, and a fairly recent action rom-com. If you also subscribe to Disney+, you watch these films on that app as well.

A Love Song (2022)

Wes Studi and Dale Dickey in A Love Song.
Bleecker Street

A Love Song is the kind of film that could disappear completely into obscurity if it wasn’t on a streaming service like Hulu. Max Walker-Silverman’s directorial debut is a stripped down affair with minimal performers and locations. Veteran actors Dale Dickey and Wes Studi star as Faye and Lito, a pair of childhood friends who haven’t seen each other for a long time.

In the intervening decades, Faye and Lito both married other people and both are now widowed. As the two of them spend the night camping together, they share old memories and older regrets as they try to determine what’s next for them. They also have to figure out if they can still be a part of each other’s lives as either friends or lovers.

Watch A Love Song on Hulu.

Fight Club (1999)

Brad Pitt and Edward Norton standing in front of a door in Fight Club.
20th Century Fox

To share some of the best parts of Fight Club would mean spoiling some important things in the movie, and we’re not going to do that here. However, we are going to break the first two rules of Fight Club, because this is one of the seminal cult classics from the turn of the century. Edward Norton stars as the unnamed Narrator, who takes on different personas at support groups just to deal with his own insomnia.

The Narrator soon encounters two people who change his life: A fellow support group attendee named Marla Singer (Helena Bonham Carter) and the charismatic Tyler Durden (Wolfs star Brad Pitt), who is everything that the Narrator isn’t. Tyler and the Narrator form a close bond and co-found Fight Club, which attracts a lot of disaffected men with the promise of beating the hell out of each other in the name of camaraderie. The Narrator only thinks he’s the co-leader of Fight Club, but Tyler has his own grand plans. And if the Narrator gets in Tyler’s way, then he’s going to regret it.

Watch Fight Club on Hulu.

The Lost City (2022)

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock in The Lost City.
Paramount

Assuming you’ve seen Romancing the Stone – which is not always a safe assumption – then you may notice a lot of parallels with The Lost City. The film follows former archeologist turned best-selling novelist, Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), as she reluctantly goes on tour to promote her books alongside Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum), the hunky cover model used on her novels.

Alan has had a crush on Loretta for years, even before her husband passed away. But before Alan can confess his feelings, Loretta is kidnapped by a billionaire, Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), who wants to force her to help him retrieve a lost treasure from a remote island. Alan takes the opportunity to prove himself to Loretta by staging her rescue. Unfortunately for the duo, Abigail’s men have them outgunned and outnumbered. And there may not be an easy way for the pair to get off of the island.

Watch The Lost City on Hulu.

