It’s always the picturesque towns that hide the darkest secrets. In Three Pines, the new crime series from Prime Video, the titular town appears to be perfect on the outside. When multiple dead bodies turn up in the official trailer, Chief Inspector Armand Gamache soon uncovers the murders are part of a larger story.

Based on the New York Times bestselling series of novels by Louise Penny, the show stars Alfred Molina, who also serves as an executive producer, as Armand Gamache, an intelligent detective called to the Canadian town of Three Pines to solve a murder case. After his arrival, more dead bodies turn up, raising questions about the suspicious circumstances surrounding each murder. As he plunges deeper into the investigation, Gamache unearths a bigger conspiracy involving the Sûreté du Québec police force. Gamache learns about the police’s failure to investigate the cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women. Gamache says that it’s his job “to find out what” the truth.

Three Pines Season 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

To make matters worse, the residents of the town are suspicious of Gamache and his team: Sergeant Jean-Guy Beauvoir (Rossif Sutherland), Sergeant Isabelle Lacoste (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers), and Agent Yvette Nichol (Sarah Booth). Pierre Simpson, Frédéric-Antoine Guimond, Julian Bailey, Anna Tierney, Tamara Brown, Tantoo Cardinal, and Clare Coulter round out the ensemble cast.

Emilia di Girolamo serves as the head writer and co-producer on the Canadian series. Sam Donovan, Daniel Grou, and Mohawk Girls director Tracey Deer will all direct episodes of the eight-part series. Three Pines stems from Left Bank Pictures, which is best known for its work on The Crown and Outlander.

Three Pines will premiere Dec. 2 on Prime Video, with two episodes releasing weekly.

