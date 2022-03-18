Fancy starring in Netflix hit The Crown?

If you happen to look a bit like Prince William or Prince Harry and fancy yourself as an actor (or maybe you already are!), then Netflix wants to hear from you.

The streaming giant has announced an open casting call to help it fill the roles of the two princes as teens for the sixth and final season of its hit drama The Crown.

No acting experience is required for the parts, though the ability to carry off a plummy English accent will certainly need to be among your skills.

Its that time folks…Prince William & Harry – Season 6. This is an incredible opportunity! Please help us spread the word… pic.twitter.com/nFMSkUdsex — Kate Bone (@KateBoneCasting) March 17, 2022

For the role of older brother Prince William in the popular show following the trials and tribulations of the British royal family, producers are looking for someone between 16 and 21 years old, while for Harry an actor between 16 and 20 years old is required.

“These are significant roles in this award-winning drama and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance,” the casting call notice says. “We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find is a uniquely rewarding creative process.”

Applicants need to include a short video of up to 30 seconds in which they talk about something they love doing, and it needs to include a close-up of the subject’s head and shoulders in good natural lighting. Anyone younger than 18 needs to obtain permission from a parent or guardian before applying.

Shooting for the sixth season of the show will start in August in the U.K.

Meanwhile, season 5 of The Crown is set to hit Netflix in November and will feature an all-new cast, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. The role of a young Prince William will be played by Dominic West’s son, Senan West.

