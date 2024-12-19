 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 sci-fi movies on Hulu you need to watch in December 2024

By
The cast of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

There aren’t a lot of new sci-fi movies to watch on Hulu this month, but there are a handful of great ones. And since everyone is busy with the holidays, we’ve narrowed things down to the three sci-fi movies on Hulu that you need to watch in December.

Our picks include an underrated adaptation of one of the all-time great sci-fi comedy novels, a less-great but still enjoyable sci-fi action flick, and a science-fiction drama that’s celebrating its fifth anniversary this year.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The cast of The Hitchhiker's Guide To the Galaxy
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

It’s unfortunate that Disney’s adaptation of Douglas Adams’ The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy wasn’t a bigger hit, because it’s very funny, and there could have been some great sequels based on the novels. Adams co-wrote the script for this film before his death, and he makes an unexpected cameo that you may miss if you aren’t looking for it. Sherlock‘s Martin Freeman stars as Arthur Dent, the unluckiest man alive simply because he’s the last living human male when Earth is destroyed by alien construction workers.

The good news for Arthur is that his friend, Ford Prefect (Mos Def), was secretly an alien tour guide writer who saved him from being destroyed alongside the rest of the planet. Trillian (Zooey Deschanel), a woman Arthur barely knows, also survived Earth’s destruction, and now they’re both traveling with Ford and his “semi-cousin” Zaphod Beeblebrox (Sam Rockwell), and a depressed robot named Marvin (Alan Rickman) on an absurd quest to find the ultimate question. They already know the answer, they just don’t know what to make of it.

Watch The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy on Hulu.

I, Robot (2004)

Will Smith faces inactive robots in I, Robot.
20th Century Studios

Much like the recently profiled Bicentennial Man, I, Robot was inspired by the writings of Isaac Asimov… albeit with a much heavier emphasis on action than Asimov would have ever written. Will Smith stars as Del Spooner, a Chicago police detective who isn’t shy about sharing his distrust for robots. He’s partially cybernetic himself, after an accident, but he’s seen the cold and hard logic of robots first hand, and it frightens him.

Not even Spooner knows what to make of it when the world’s most prominent robot inventor, Dr. Alfred Lanning (James Cromwell), is killed and the prime suspect is his prototype robot, Sonny (Alan Tudyk). Unlike other robots, Sonny has emotions and he’s especially friendly toward Del, whom he believes will lead robots into a new era. First, Del has to figure out who murdered Lanning, as well as the secrets at the heart of the case.

Watch I, Robot on Hulu.

Ad Astra (2019)

Look, it's Brad Pitt's handsome face behind a space helmet in a still from the movie Ad Astra.
20th Century Studios

It’s funny how so many sci-fi dramas boil down to daddy issues. But there’s nothing funny about Ad Astra, which takes its story seriously. In the 22nd century, enigmatic power surges are threatening life on Earth, and it’s all connected to the Lima Project, a satellite in orbit of Neptune that hasn’t been heard from in decades.

Space Command’s Roy Richard McBride (Brad Pitt) has a personal connection to the Lima Project, since his father, H. Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones), was the commander of that doomed mission. Now, Roy’s on a mission of his own to reach the missing satellite and determine if there are any survivors. That’s assuming that Roy can endure the difficult journey ahead.

Watch Ad Astra on Hulu.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (December 13-15)
Hailee Steinfeld in The Edge of Seventeen.

As the holiday season approaches, it can sometimes feel like you just have too much to do. There are decorations to put up, plans to make, gifts to buy, and family to see. Sometimes, though, you want to find some way to unwind at the end of a long and difficult day. If you're looking for a brief respite from your troubles, then you should know that there's plenty of great stuff to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

We've pulled together three movies that might be particularly great for you to check out this weekend. Whatever you're looking for, you're likely to find it in one of these titles.

Read more
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (December 13-15)
Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg in The Social Network.

After multiple delays, Kraven the Hunter finally races into theaters this weekend. Unfortunately for this big-game hunter, it will likely be his only appearance on the big screen as Sony bids goodbye to its polarizing Spider-Man Universe. The early box office estimates are not looking good, meaning Kraven might be heading to VOD by the beginning of the new year.

If Kraven isn't your cup of tea, you can find something for free on a FAST service. These free ad-supported services continue to stockpile thousands of high-quality movies. Below are three Oscar-winning movies with no business being offered for free. Thank you, FAST services, for gifting cinephiles with endless content.

Read more
5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in December 2024
A group of people stand on a stage and wave.

Sci-fi manages to find a way into Netflix's batch of most popular movies in December. This week, Subservience is the sci-fi movie shooting up the charts. If M3GAN was a beautiful woman, then it would be the robot in Subservience. Many of the film's scenes are going viral on social media, including one that involves a shower you'll have to see to believe.

Beyond the homepage, the streamer's sci-fi genre page features action movies, blockbusters, indies, thrillers, and comedies. There is something for every sci-fi lover. To make your decision easier, read our guide for the best sci-fi movies to watch this month. Our picks include the sequel to a popular live-action franchise, a family comedy, and a polarizing adaptation of a famous author's popular novel.

Read more