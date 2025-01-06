3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in January 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Walk (2015) Office Space (1999) Cuckoo (2024)

What’s new on Hulu in January? Fans of Keanu Reeves will be happy to learn that the first three John Wick movies are now streaming. Speaking of franchises, the Paul Blart and Insidious movies are now in Hulu’s library. Other new movies this month include Mr. Deeds, The Town, Heat, Paddington, and American Psycho.

If none of those movies appeal to you, have no fear. Hulu has plenty of other movies to satisfy fans of every genre. If you’re looking to try something new, check out one of these three underrated movies for your next watch. Our recommendations include an interesting biopic about a daredevil, a workplace comedy, and a wild horror film.

The Walk (2015)

Sometimes, seeing really is believing. What Philippe Petit did in 1974 in New York City is one of the most impressive achievements in human history. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, The Walk dramatizes Petit’s famous stroll high above the people of Manhattan. The story picks up one year earlier, with Petit (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) working as a street performer in Paris.

After seeing a picture of the World Trade Center, Petit dreams of walking on a tightrope between the two towers. For the next year, Petit practices his skills and even manages to walk between Notre Dame Cathedral’s towers in Paris. However, it’s not enough for Petit, who becomes obsessed with the walk at the World Trade Center. Zemeckis uses incredible visual effects to depict this unfathomable moment in human history.

Office Space (1999)

“What would you say you do here?” That is one of the many famous lines from Office Space, the cult workplace comedy about a group of employees at a software company who grow tired of their jobs. At the forefront of Office Space is Peter Gibbons (Ron Livingston), a programmer beaten down by the mundane lifestyle of corporate America.

After a hypnotherapy session, Peter begins living a carefree lifestyle. Peter goes to work late, dresses down, and tears down his cubicle. Somehow, this lackadaisical attitude leads to his promotion. With the company about to be downsized, Peter and his two friends, Samir (Ajay Naidu) and Michael (David Herman), plan to get revenge on their bosses. If you’ve ever worked in the corporate world, Office Space might feel all too real.

Cuckoo (2024)

Hunter Schafer gives one of the best final girl performances of 2024 in Cuckoo, a trippy horror film from writer-director Tilman Singer. After her mother’s death, teenager Gretchen (Schafer) leaves America to live in the Alps with her father Luis (Marton Csokas), stepmother Beth (Jessica Henwick), and mute half-sister Alma (Mila Lieu).

Gretchen gets a job at the resort where her father works. Gretchen’s boss is Herr König (Dan Stevens), an enigmatic figure with a dark secret. We’ll stop there to avoid spoilers, though it remains difficult to explain what happens. When you think things can’t get any crazier, Cuckoo goes off the rails.

