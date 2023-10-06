 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in October

Blair Marnell
By

Even under the Warner Bros. Discovery regime, Max still has one of the best lineups of films thanks to the vast Warner Bros. Pictures library of titles. But even among the blockbuster hits, there are always underrated movies on Max that fell under the radar when they were theatrically released.

This month, we’re throwing the spotlight on three underrated movies on Max that you need to watch in October. They include a cyberpunk revenge thriller, one of the best Liam Neeson action flicks, and a darkly dramatic turn from Denzel Washington that earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Recommended Videos

Flight (2012)

Denzel Washington in Flight.
Paramount

Director Robert Zemeckis’ Flight begins with a harrowing plane ride from hell that is only prevented from turning into a national tragedy by the pilot, Captain William “Whip” Whitaker (The Equalizer 3‘s Denzel Washington). It’s the perfect all-American story of heroism except for the fact that it’s a lie. While it’s true that Whip saved the plane, he was intoxicated at the time and he put all of his passengers and crew in jeopardy due to his negligence.

Related

Regardless, Whip is hailed as a hero in the aftermath, and his serious lapse in judgment is swept under the rug. But Whip’s self-destructive tendencies won’t end there as he finds himself on a personal spiral that he may not be able to pull up from.

Watch Flight on Max.

The Grey (2011)

Liam Neeson in The Grey.
Open Road Films

The Grey is one of the rare post-Taken Liam Neeson action movies where he’s not trying to out-Taken Taken. Instead of Neeson’s typical revenge thrillers, this film has his character, John Ottway, contemplating taking his own life out of grief following the death of his wife. John and the rest of his co-workers take a plane from their oil facility, but they crash-land in the Alaskan wilderness, with little hope of rescue.

To make things worse, a pack of grey wolves begins stalking the survivors and preying upon anyone that they can corner alone. The oil company paid John to kill wolves as a sharpshooter, but now John has to take his particular set of skills and battle the wolves at close range if the group is to have any chance of survival.

Watch The Grey on Max.

Upgrade (2018)

Logan Marshall-Green in Upgrade.
Universal

Very few people saw Upgrade when it was in theaters, so they don’t realize that this is basically a cyberpunk John Wick. That’s not a bad thing at all, even though the film doesn’t have the highest production values. What it does have is a lot of great action and a thrilling revenge story. Logan Marshall-Green stars as Grey Trace, an auto mechanic whose life is shattered when he is paralyzed in a brutal attack that claims the life of his wife.

Like any amoral billionaire, Eron Keen (Harrison Gilbertson) seizes upon this chance to test his new STEM implant on Grey to restore his mobility. Much to Grey’s surprise, STEM (Simon Maiden) has a consciousness in Grey’s head. And STEM also has the ability to turn Grey into a lethal instrument who can dish out vengeance with his own hands … but not without a price.

Watch Upgrade on Max.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in October
Two people look at each other in Love at First Sight.

Romantic comedies are feel-good movies. They provide the audience with a feeling of love and satisfaction as a romantic relationship develops onscreen. Rom-coms are the perfect escapist movies because they are usually set in beautiful locations, transporting the audience into a world they want to experience.

Some of the best romantic comedies are on Netflix right now. For October, we chose three rom-coms you need to watch, including a mathematical love story, a budding relationship in the skies, and a film starring the queen of rom-coms, Julia Roberts.
Love at First Sight (2023)

Read more
The best free movies on YouTube right now (October 2023)
Charlie Hunnam in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Streaming services aren't quite the bargain they used to be. Fortunately, YouTube is home to a large library of ad-supported free movies and TV shows for everyone to enjoy -- and we keep track of all the best free movies on YouTube so you don't have to.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, it's not an outstanding collection, but there are always some good options each month. With quick movies always coming and going, it's tough to know what's available that's worth your time. That's why we keep this list regularly up to date.
Looking for more stuff you can watch for free? Check out our guides to the best free shows on YouTube and the best sites for watching free movies online.

Read more
5 great movies starring wrestlers you have to watch right now
Roddy Piper in They Live.

Wrestlers crossing over to Hollywood is not a new phenomenon, although modern stars like Dwayne Johnson and John Cena have had a lot more success than most of their fellow wrestlers-turned-actors. But there just aren't that many great movies starring wrestlers, at least with wrestlers in the leading roles. For example, former WWE star Dave Bautista proved that he had comedy chops in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and he also had a great (yet brief) serious turn in Blade Runner 2049. However, none of Bautista's solo movies have really played to his strengths as an actor, and they've been largely forgettable.

There have even been a handful of great movies about wrestling, most notably The Wrestler and Fighting With My Family, that featured non-wrestlers playing wrestlers. But for our list of the five great movies starring wrestlers that you need to watch, we decided to stay away from movies about wrestling. And the wrestlers in these movies helped bring them to the next level.
The Princess Bride (1987)

Read more