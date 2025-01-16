3 underrated shows on Hulu you need to watch in January 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Jetty (2024) Dark Side of the 90s (2021-Present) High Potential (2024-Present)

Hulu has an advantage over many of its streaming rivals in that it’s the exclusive home to new shows from both ABC and Fox. So if you’ve been looking to sample the programming from either broadcast network, Hulu is the best place to do so. However, Hulu isn’t just limited to American programs. Case in point, our first pick for the three underrated shows on Hulu that you need to watch in January is a British mystery series that premiered last year on BBC.

Our other choices include a very entertaining documentary series about the ’90s, as well as a crime drama that premiered on ABC last fall. Between these three shows, you should have more than enough to binge-watch your way through the month.

The Jetty (2024)

Former Doctor Who co-star Jenna Coleman leads the cast of The Jetty as Detective Ember Manning, a single mother mourning the death of her husband. Her small town in Lancashire doesn’t seem to have a crime problem on the surface, but her investigation into an arson committed around a boat that her late husband owned opens up an unexpected can of worms for Ember.

True crime podcaster Riz Samuel (Weruche Opia) has come to town hoping to solve a 17-year-old missing persons case regarding Amy Knightley (Bo Bragason). Amy disappeared under murky circumstances, and as Ember is drawn into the case, she discovers that the grooming and abuse that Amy suffered when she was a child have some parallels with Ember’s own experiences in the town.

Watch The Jetty on Hulu.

Dark Side of the 90s (2021-Present)

Many of us lived through the 1990s, but not everyone is familiar with the dark underbelly of that decade. Dark Side of the 90s is a documentary series that looks back at a different topic every episode, many times with commentary from the people who had first-hand experience with the issues at hand.

The third season of the Vice TV original series recently arrived on Hulu with episodes focused on the rise and fall of Mike Tyson, Friends, NYPD Blue, Saturday Night Live, Robert Downey Jr., the Spice Girls, and more.

Watch Dark Side of the 90s on Hulu.

High Potential (2024-Present)

How does Kaitlin Olson have the time to star in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and High Potential? The former is still going, but it has fewer episodes to shoot. High Potential is a more recent addition to ABC that casts Olson as Morgan Gillory, a cleaning lady for the Los Angeles Police Department who is also an unconventional genius. Morgan gets herself in trouble when she notices something in the evidence of a case that the police don’t, but her successful deduction leads her to a new career as a police consultant.

Morgan’s services come at a price, and she’s not just interested in the money that comes with the position. She wants the police to help her find Roman, the father of her oldest daughter, Ava (Amirah J), who disappeared 15 years earlier. Somehow, we suspect that case won’t be solved for a long time.

Watch High Potential on Hulu.