 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 underrated shows on Hulu you need to watch in January 2025

By
Jenna Coleman in The Jetty.
BBC

Hulu has an advantage over many of its streaming rivals in that it’s the exclusive home to new shows from both ABC and Fox. So if you’ve been looking to sample the programming from either broadcast network, Hulu is the best place to do so. However, Hulu isn’t just limited to American programs. Case in point, our first pick for the three underrated shows on Hulu that you need to watch in January is a British mystery series that premiered last year on BBC.

Our other choices include a very entertaining documentary series about the ’90s, as well as a crime drama that premiered on ABC last fall. Between these three shows, you should have more than enough to binge-watch your way through the month.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new shows to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, the best shows on Max, and the best shows on Disney+.

Related

The Jetty (2024)

Jenna Coleman in The Jetty.
BBC

Former Doctor Who co-star Jenna Coleman leads the cast of The Jetty as Detective Ember Manning, a single mother mourning the death of her husband. Her small town in Lancashire doesn’t seem to have a crime problem on the surface, but her investigation into an arson committed around a boat that her late husband owned opens up an unexpected can of worms for Ember.

True crime podcaster Riz Samuel (Weruche Opia) has come to town hoping to solve a 17-year-old missing persons case regarding Amy Knightley (Bo Bragason). Amy disappeared under murky circumstances, and as Ember is drawn into the case, she discovers that the grooming and abuse that Amy suffered when she was a child have some parallels with Ember’s own experiences in the town.

Watch The Jetty on Hulu.

Dark Side of the 90s (2021-Present)

Promo art for Dark Side of the 90s.
Vice TV

Many of us lived through the 1990s, but not everyone is familiar with the dark underbelly of that decade. Dark Side of the 90s is a documentary series that looks back at a different topic every episode, many times with commentary from the people who had first-hand experience with the issues at hand.

The third season of the Vice TV original series recently arrived on Hulu with episodes focused on the rise and fall of Mike Tyson, Friends, NYPD Blue, Saturday Night Live, Robert Downey Jr., the Spice Girls, and more.

Watch Dark Side of the 90s on Hulu.

High Potential (2024-Present)

Kaitlin Olson in High Potential.
20th Television

How does Kaitlin Olson have the time to star in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and High Potential? The former is still going, but it has fewer episodes to shoot. High Potential is a more recent addition to ABC that casts Olson as Morgan Gillory, a cleaning lady for the Los Angeles Police Department who is also an unconventional genius. Morgan gets herself in trouble when she notices something in the evidence of a case that the police don’t, but her successful deduction leads her to a new career as a police consultant.

Morgan’s services come at a price, and she’s not just interested in the money that comes with the position. She wants the police to help her find Roman, the father of her oldest daughter, Ava (Amirah J), who disappeared 15 years earlier. Somehow, we suspect that case won’t be solved for a long time.

Watch High Potential on Hulu.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 great British TV crime shows you need to watch in January 2025
Two women stand on a dick in Vigil.

2025 is here, and you've probably vowed to give a few things up this year. I know I have; no more greasy beef, unhealthy soda, and sweet, sweet cookies for me this year! But there's no way I'm giving up watching excellent British crime shows, and neither should you. It's one of the few things that comfort me in a world that can sometimes be cold and cruel.

You could watch the latest Harlan Coben crime hit, Missing You, on Netflix, but there are other better British mystery shows you can stream. Don't believe me? Then keep on reading because I have three such shows that will keep you guessing who did it, why they did it, and with what weapon until the very end.

Read more
3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025
Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogen in Knocked Up

Start the new year off right with a classic rom-com that will have you laughing and breaking out a box of tissues in the same breath. Thanks to an abundance of streaming services, you’ll be able to find tons of rom-coms to watch, both new and old, at your leisure. Amazon Prime Video is one such streamer.

There are three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025 that have the right amount of corniness, sweetness, and laughs to keep you entertained. None of them will be winning awards, but they’ll capture your attention for a good hour and-a-half.

Read more
3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in January 2025
Julia Roberts sits at a table with Hugh Grant in Notting Hill.

Welcome to 2025. Christmas rom-coms are no longer in vogue, though feel free to continue watching Lindsay Lohan movies if your heart desires. The new selection of rom-coms in January is fairly light, an expected outcome after the holiday months provided a new crop of Christmas romances.

Nevertheless, there is still a stable of reliable rom-coms on Netflix. Take Notting Hill, for example. It's one of the iconic rom-coms from the golden era of the 1990s with two undeniable stars. Notting Hill is one of our recommendations this month. Other picks include a 1980s teen comedy and a wedding adventure.

Read more