Amazon teases Season 4 of ‘Transparent’ with new trailer

Amazon Studios has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming, fourth season of its award-winning series Transparent, which returns to Amazon Prime Video later this year.

The new teaser promises to further explore the journey the Pfefferman family takes along with Maura Pfefferman — the father they once knew as Morton Pfefferman — and the way their lives, loves, and outlook on the world evolve over time.

Series creator Jill Soloway returns as showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer on Transparent, which was the first show produced by Amazon Studios to win a major television award and the first show produced by a streaming media company to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Series. The first two seasons of Transparent collectively received 20 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, winning eight of the awards.

Along with Jeffrey Tambor in the lead role as Maura Pfefferman, the returning cast for the fourth season includes Judith Light (Dallas) as Maura’s ex-wife, Shelly Pfefferman, as well as Gaby Hoffmann (Girls), Amy Landecker (Louie), and Jay Duplass (Togetherness) as the Pfefferman siblings Alexandra, Sarah, and Joshua, respectively.

“In the new season, the Pfeffermans take off on a spiritual and political journey as they dig deep into their family’s history,” reads the official synopsis for the fourth season of the series. “Maura heads to Israel to speak at a conference and makes a startling discovery. Before long the rest of the family joins her for an explosive adventure. Adrift in the desert, Maura, Ali, Sarah, Josh, and Shelly ultimately set off on their own paths to find acceptance, love, and truth.”

The first season of Transparent premiered in 2014 to overwhelming positive response, and currently has a 98-percent “Fresh” rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. In the wake of the show’s critical success after two award-winning seasons, the fourth season of the series was green-lit before the third season’s premiere.

Season 4 of Transparent will premiere later this year.