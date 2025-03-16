HBO is bringing ‘True Detective’ and ‘Hacks’ to TNT and TBS

Usually, HBO shows are impossible to watch unless you subscribe to HBO or to the streaming service Max. Variety is reporting, though, that regular cable subscribers will have the chance to check out two recent HBO hits in the coming weeks.

True Detective: Night Country, the most recent season of the popular crime anthology series, will begin airing on TNT on March 28. Hacks, an award-winning comedy that is exclusive to Max, will begin airing on TBS on April 3, airing the entirety of the show’s first three seasons in advance of the fourth season premiering on Max on April 10.

As is usually the case for content airing on those networks, episodes of both shows will be edited so that they meet broadcast standards.

This is not the first time that HBO has released content from its vault for use on cable networks, but it is the first time that they have done so with shows that either aired recently or are still airing. Channing Dungey, the CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group and US Networks, signaled that this might be the first in a broader series of experimentations designed to bring new subscribers to HBO and Max.

“We are excited to begin experimenting with new ways to utilize our incredible WB library and latest programming from our sister companies across our leading cable networks,” Dungey said. “With Hacks and True Detective: Night Country we have award-winning, fan favorites to entice our viewers on networks and a compelling reason for HBO/Max viewers to engage with TNT and TBS, all in a virtuous cycle for WBD that elevates all our platforms and amazing shows.”