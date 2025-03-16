 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

HBO is bringing ‘True Detective’ and ‘Hacks’ to TNT and TBS

By
Evangeline Navarro and Liz Danvers look at each other in True Detective: Night Country.
Michele K. Short / HBO

Usually, HBO shows are impossible to watch unless you subscribe to HBO or to the streaming service Max. Variety is reporting, though, that regular cable subscribers will have the chance to check out two recent HBO hits in the coming weeks.

True Detective: Night Country, the most recent season of the popular crime anthology series, will begin airing on TNT on March 28. Hacks, an award-winning comedy that is exclusive to Max, will begin airing on TBS on April 3, airing the entirety of the show’s first three seasons in advance of the fourth season premiering on Max on April 10.

Recommended Videos

As is usually the case for content airing on those networks, episodes of both shows will be edited so that they meet broadcast standards.

True Detective: Night Country | Official Trailer | Max

This is not the first time that HBO has released content from its vault for use on cable networks, but it is the first time that they have done so with shows that either aired recently or are still airing. Channing Dungey, the CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group and US Networks, signaled that this might be the first in a broader series of experimentations designed to bring new subscribers to HBO and Max.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“We are excited to begin experimenting with new ways to utilize our incredible WB library and latest programming from our sister companies across our leading cable networks,” Dungey said. “With Hacks and True Detective: Night Country we have award-winning, fan favorites to entice our viewers on networks and a compelling reason for HBO/Max viewers to engage with TNT and TBS, all in a virtuous cycle for WBD that elevates all our platforms and amazing shows.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Barry Jenkins is developing True Detective season 4 for HBO
The cast of True Detective.

It has been over three years since the third season of True Detective wrapped up at HBO. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, a new season is in development under the name True Detective: Night Country.

THR notes that nothing is formalized yet, but Barry Jenkins is slated to executive produce the fourth season of True Detective, with Issa Lopez also on board as an executive producer, writer, and the director of the first episode. Original stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are reportedly likely to remain as executive producers. However, series creator Nic Pizzolatto will not have any formal involvement with the new season.

Read more
It’s true, Ted Lasso is returning for a fourth season
Three men cheer in Ted Lasso.

When Ted Lasso’s third season ended in May 2023, the main character had left his beloved AFC Richmond team in England and returned to the U.S. to be with his son, Henry. It was a fitting end for a series finale, which many assumed it was. Nearly two years later, series star Jason Sudeikis announced that Ted Lasso would return to Apple TV+ for a fourth season.

Speaking to the New Heights podcast (via The Radio Times), Sudeikis says the fourth installment will see his character coaching a women’s team. Whether that’s a soccer team in the U.S. or a football team in Europe remains to be seen. Even Sudeikis doesn’t know the stories for the fourth season or where those stories will be set.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (March 14-16)
Kyle Chandler and Linda Cardellini stand and look.

Netflix's tremendous success as a streaming behemoth comes in part from its ability to constantly introduce subscribers to something new. That feeling that there's always something to watch is great. However, the tradeoff is that tons of stuff might never pop into your recommendation algorithm.
If you're looking for a great show to watch this weekend, we've pulled together three shows on Netflix that are unlikely to show up for you on their own.

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Bloodline (2015-2017)
Bloodline - Trailer

Read more