 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (August 9-11)

By
Two men walk in Hollywood Homicide.
Columbia Pictures

August is typically a slow time at the multiplex, but Hollywood is working in overdrive this year. In addition to popular holdovers like Deadpool & Wolverine and Twisters, there three new movies hitting the multiplex this weekend: Borderlands, an adaptation of the hit video game franchise from director Eli Roth; the romantic drama It Ends with Us with Blake Lively; and the creepy horror movie Cuckoo.

That’s a lot of choices, but if you don’t feel like going out this weekend, there are plenty of options at home, too. HBO and its streaming service Max have a bevy of movies — some famous, some less so — that are just waiting to be streamed. The following three selections are all underrated in one way or another, and will help you pass the time just as well as what’s showing on the big screen.

Recommended Videos

Hollywood Homicide (2003)

Two men point their guns in Hollywood Homicide.
Columbia Pictures

Hollywood Homicide is one of those movies you wouldn’t quite recommend anyone to see in theaters, but it makes for ideal home viewing. Harrison Ford stars as Sergeant Joe Gavilan, a longtime detective working the Hollywood beat who is unexpectedly paired with the younger, yoga-practicing detective K.C. Calden (Trap‘s Josh Hartnett, still in his heartthrob phase). They are tasked with solving the murders of a rap group named H2OClick. After first believing the deaths to be gang-related, the duo quickly discovers that the motive may be more personal than they thought.

Hollywood Homicide shouldn’t work; buddy comedies usually rely on strong chemistry between the two lead stars, and Ford and Hartnett just don’t have any spark between them. (The actors reportedly hated each other during filming). Yetm the movie is still engaging thanks to director Ron Shelton’s smart script, relatively straightforward direction, and an eclectic supporting cast that includes Oscar winner Martin Landau, future MCU star Anthony Mackie, rapper Master P, country singer Dwight Yoakam, and Motown legends Gladys Knight and Smokey Robinson.

Hollywood Homicide is streaming on Max.

Poltergeist III (1988)

A demon child emerges from a door in Poltergeist III.
MGM

There’s underrated, and then there’s just plain hated, and Poltergeist III is loathed by the few people who even remember it. I like it; it’s silly and almost always stupid, but it’s also inventive and never boring. The second sequel to the 1982 horror hit follows little Carole Anne, now a precocious preteen, as she stays with her rich Aunt Pat (Nancy Allen), her husband Bruce (Tom Skerritt), and teenage sister Donna (Lara Flynn Boyle) in their fancy high-rise apartment in downtown Chicago.

The previous film’s villain, Kane, has followed her there, and still wants her to lead him and the other spirits into the light, or afterlife. As Carole Anne tries to ignore Kane’s increasing sinister presence, the high-rise itself becomes a prison designed to trap her and her extended family from leaving. Will Carol Anne once again break free from Kane’s grasp? And what does Tangina (Zelda Rubinstein), the gentle psychic from the first film, have to do with all of this?

POLTERGEIST III (1988) | Portal To The Other Side | MGM

The answer, of course, is rubbish. None of this makes much sense, but boy, is it cool to watch. It’s rare that horror films are set in fancy skyscrapers, and the director, Gary Sherman, makes the most of the setting. Watch as a swimming pool is turned into a frozen lake in which an iced-over teen suddenly breaks through or how a small puddle in the building’s parking garage can turn into a portal from another world. Poltergeist III isn’t high art, or even art, but it’s silly fun that you can watch on a lazy weekend afternoon.

Poltergeist III is streaming on Max.

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Two men fight in Mortal Kombat.
New Line

For some men around the age of 40, hearing that familiar guttural scream “Mortal Kombaaaat!” is enough to evoke a wave of nostalgia that just might knock you out. That scream was featured in the title track to Mortal Kombat, the 1995 movie based on the popular fighting video game of the same name. Like the game, the plot is pretty simple: a handful of human warriors are selected to fight in a tournament in another dimension named Outworld to save Earth from invasion by the Outworld’s Emperor and his minions.

The director, Paul W.S. Anderson, is a specialist in this kind of B-movie hokum (Event Horizon and 2001’s Resident Evil were still in his future) and gets the appeal of the video game series just right: The silly characters all laced up in colorful spandex; the kinetic action scenes, which faithfully mimic the special movies and settings from the games; and the techno soundtrack, which thumps the narrative along.

Yes, there’s some questionable casting (the French-Canadian actor Christopher Lambert as the Japanese god of thunder Raiden is a particular groaner) and some really nasty mid-90s VFX (how Reptile is portrayed is a joke), but that just adds to this movie’s low-rent appeal. The 2021 remake is technically better and more faithful, but far less fun.

Mortal Kombat is streaming on Max.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
If you have to watch one Hulu movie in August 2024, stream this one
Taylor Kitsch in John Carter.

For many Hulu subscribers, the top choice this month is going to be the recently-arrived box-office hit Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. And that is a fantastic follow-up to the three Planet of the Apes reboot films that came before it. But since that movie doesn't need any help finding a wider audience, our choice for the one Hulu movie that you have to watch in August 2024 is Disney's adaptation of Edgar Rice Burroughs' John Carter.

Burroughs, who is best-known as the creator of Tarzan, innovated many of the aspects we associate with sci-fi in 1912 when he serialized his first John Carter story, A Princess of Mars. Although there were 10 other novels in the series written by Burroughs himself, the John Carter film takes its influence from this tale. Disney wasn't the first studio to take a crack at the story, but it was the first big-budget attempt... and it failed to make an impact at the box office.

Read more
3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in August 2024
A fighter pilot shoots a gun in Midway.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, one of the summer's biggest movies, is now on Hulu. The fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot series takes place 300 years after the death of Caesar, with a young ape and human teaming up to investigate a new colony. Kingdom is one of the 10 most popular movies of 2024.

The Apes films are only some of the movies offered on Hulu. There are plenty of movies in many genres, like action, comedy, drama, family, horror, and thriller. You just need to know where to look. This August, try these three underrated movies on your next Hulu session. Our picks include alien horror, a unique romantic comedy, and an epic war film.
Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Read more
The best movies on Max right now
Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law as Holmes and Watson in Sherlock Holmes.

Max's growing and high-quality library of movies makes it a must-have streaming platform. The almost overwhelming number of movies available is enough to keep audiences busy, but the diverse genres they cover are the catalog's most impressive feature.

Max's library features everything from fantasy and superhero blockbusters to comedies and sci-fi, providing subscribers with dozens of hours' worth of entertainment. Still, the sheer quantity is enough to intimidate newcomers. Thankfully, this monthly-updated guide focuses on the platform's recent additions to highlight some of the best movies on Max right now.

Read more