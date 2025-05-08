3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (May 9–11)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Mid90s (2018) The Mustang (2019) Two Lovers (2008)

Tired of the usual Netflix recommendations? You’re not alone. While the platform loves to push its biggest hits front and center, there are a lot of lesser-known films quietly waiting to be discovered. These quirky, moving, and even thrilling stories somehow slipped through the cracks but are just a few clicks away.

This weekend, why not ditch the algorithm’s usual hits in favor of some genuinely underrated movies on Netflix? Maybe you’ll stumble across a coming-of-age story, a moving drama, or even an indie romance. These hidden gems may have missed the hype train, but they’ve got heart and surprising depth, with unique stories that will stay with you. So if you’re craving something a little different, then check out these underappreciated Netflix movies that are calling your name.

Mid90s (2018)

In 1990s Loss, 13-year-old Stevie (Sunny Suljic) finds himself trying to escape a volatile home life, marked by his abusive older brother Ian (Lucas Hedges) and emotionally distant mother Dabney (Katherine Waterston). Stevie is drawn to a local skate crew, with their carefree defiance giving him a kind of security he sorely needed. He is initiated into the group, earning the nickname “Sunburn,” and he soon goes through the highs and lows of adolescence: first crushes, peer pressure, and the search for identity and belonging.

Jonah Hill’s directorial debut, Mid90s, perfectly captures the “vibe” that has become associated with fan-favorite A24 movies and is among the company’s most underrated releases. Shot in a nostalgic 4:3 aspect ratio on Super 16mm film and featuring the decade’s hip hop hits, it transports viewers to a different time and fully immerses them in a minimalist yet moving narrative. Stevie’s storyline expands to include the personal struggles of the friends he makes along the way, giving way to a candid depiction of teenage angst and camaraderie from a variety of perspectives.

The Mustang (2019)

The Mustang is a gripping drama that follows Roman Coleman (Matthias Schoenaerts), who is serving time for a brutal assault. He is withdrawn and resistant to rehabilitation but is reluctantly enrolled in a unique program pairing inmates with wild mustangs, aiming to tame both man and beast. Assigned to a particularly unruly horse that he names Marquis, Roman’s first attempts at training are frustrating. However, under the guidance of a fellow inmate and the watchful eye of the program director, Roman starts to form a tenuous bond with Marquis. This connection reflects the protagonist’s own struggles and offers a path toward redemption.

Based on an actual rehabilitation program in Carson City, Nevada, The Mustang is a one-of-a-kind exploration of the experience of being incarcerated. Director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s debut feature finds its magic in the unlikely connection between the untamed spirit of the wild mustangs and the hopelessness of the men who are forever changed by the program. Despite its critical acclaim, including a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the 2019 film remains underappreciated. Its deliberate pacing and introspective tone make it perfect for audiences who are willing to engage and are ready for a deeply moving 96 minutes.

Two Lovers (2008)

Joaquin Phoenix stars as Leonard Kraditor, an occasional photographer who moves back in with his parents after a broken engagement. Leonard’s love life soon gets complicated when he finds himself torn between two women: Sandra Cohen (Vinessa Shaw), the stable and affectionate daughter of his father’s business associate, and Michelle Rausch (Gwyneth Paltrow), his alluring but manipulative neighbor who is already having an affair with a married man. As Leonard oscillates between the two women, he’s confronted by one tough choice after another, with his journey ultimately proving the heart’s capacity for both love and self-destruction.

Inspired by Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s 1848 short story, “White Nights,” Two Lovers tells a timeless tale set against the modern backdrop that is Brighton Beach. It soars thanks to a nuanced and understated performance from Phoenix, who captures his character’s impossible internal turmoil that begins at a time when he was already vulnerable. Paltrow and Shaw provide equally compelling portrayals. The 2008 film went mostly unnoticed when it premiered, but it is a great pick for a romantic movie night or for any fan who wants to see Phoenix’s earlier works.

