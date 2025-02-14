 Skip to main content
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (February 14-16)

Sex Education Netflix
Netflix

Valentine’s Day can be great or terrible depending on where you’re at in your life. Whether you’re single or not, you might be looking for a bit of romance to take you through the middle of February.

We’ve got you covered if you want to watch something romantic on Netflix. We’ve pulled together three underrated Netflix shows that will put you in a loving mood whether you’re single or not. They range from wild comedies to more sensual dramas, so you should find something worth watching no matter what your tastes might be.

Feel Good (2020-2021)

A brilliant, semi-autobiographical love story starring and created by Mae Martin, Feel Good is simultaneously about modern romance and a single, hyper-intense relationship.

The series has a uniquely keen understanding of how sexual fluidity can actually make navigating dynamics more difficult, even as it focuses on the addictive nature of its central relationship. Feel Good is funny, sharp, and hopelessly romantic, featuring two central characters who just can’t get enough of each other, even if they’re not sure whether that’s a good thing.

You can watch Feel Good on Netflix.

She’s Gotta Have It (2017-2019)

Based on Spike Lee’s debut feature of the same name, She’s Gotta Have It allowed the director to revisit the same story decades later. The series follows an independent woman living in gentrified Brooklyn who is trying to juggle three separate relationships, even as each of the men she’s sleeping with tries to tie her down.

The show evolves and changes in ways the movie never could, but it remains a singular vision of living in New York today. Lee’s vision remains singular, and She’s Gotta Have It is one of the few mainstream shows to foreground the Black romantic experience today.

You can watch She’s Gotta Have It on Netflix.

Sex Education

A singular, brilliant exploration of teen sex, Sex Education tells the story of the son of a sex therapist who decides to start doling out sex advice of his own to his classmates. As he helps his classmates have open, honest conversations about sex and desire, the show offers a markedly progressive view of what good sex should look like today, even as its central character deals with a romance of his own.

Throughout four brilliant seasons on Netflix, Sex Education managed to be a show about sex that was also about romance and understood the way those two things are always inextricably linked.

You can watch Sex Education on Netflix.

