3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (January 24-26)

By
The cast of HBO's Insecure
The cast of HBO's Insecure HBO

Netflix wants to be your television home, and it’s been remarkably successful in that endeavor. The streamer features an amazing lineup of excellent shows, but when it’s time to find something to watch, you might be at a bit of a loss over what to pick.

Thankfully, that’s where we come in. We’ve pulled together a lineup of underrated series that are available on the streaming service, whether you’re looking for something that will be over relatively quickly or a much longer commitment. These are three underrated shows on Netflix you should make time for this weekend.

Insecure (2016-2021)

The show that justifiably became Issa Rae’s calling card, Insecure chronicles a very specific slice of modern black female life. Crucially, the show is always rooted in the perspectives of its two deeply flawed central characters, Issa and Molly, both of whom deal with a variety of major and minor crises over the course of several years in their lives.

Insecure is funny, real, and remarkably open-hearted even about its more objectionable characters. Featuring an outstanding array of Black talent, the series deserved every bit of acclaim it received and its extended run on HBO.

You can watch Insecure on Netflix.

Unorthodox (2020)

A brilliant, sensitive look at Hasidic Judaism in the United States, Unorthodox tells the story of a woman who flees from an arranged marriage in Brooklyn in order to find a new life. When the past starts to catch up, she faces hard choices about what her future should be.

Unorthodox features a stunning central performance from Shira Haas, and it’s one of the best Netflix miniseries to fly entirely under the radar. It might not be focused on true crime, but Unorthodox will leave you on the edge of your seat.

You can watch Unorthodox on Netflix.

The Pacific (2010)

A spiritual sequel to Band of BrothersThe Pacific focuses on troops stationed on the other major front of the war. This series was every bit as gripping and acclaimed as its predecessor, but it hasn’t had the same staying power. Based on true accounts of Pacific soldiers, the series chronicles their journey from Guadalcanal to Iwo Jima, Okinawa, and ultimately to their return home in the aftermath of V-J Day.

Produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, the series is a brilliant reflection of the joys and immense sorrow of being a soldier in one of the bloodiest conflicts in human history.

You can watch The Pacific on Netflix.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
