Arsenal vs Southampton live stream: How to watch for free

For soccer fans wanting to watch the Premier League, Arsenal vs Southampton is next on the agenda kicking off at 3PM ET. It’s likely to be a simple victory for Arsenal but you never know, surprises can happen in any match. If you’re excited to watch the game, we’ve got all the best solutions on how to watch the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream including how to watch for free. Let’s take a look at what’s required.

Watch the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV remains one of the best live TV streaming services for sports fans with a wealth of options. Crucially, to watch Arsenal vs Southampton, you need USA Network and FuboTV has that. It also has over 145 channels including Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and plenty more. Even better, it’s your best method for watching Arsenal vs Southampton for free with a seven-day FuboTV free trial currently available. Giving you the perfect chance to watch the live stream for free, it’s also a good opportunity to see what else it has to offer including channels like Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel, and others.

Watch the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream on Sling TV

While there’s no Sling free trial, it’s still a fairly inexpensive way to watch the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream. Sign up for Sling Blue so you get the USA Network and NBC, and the first month is just $20. From there, the price rises to $40 for subsequent months but that’s still very affordable for a service with 41 channels. These include Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and plenty of news stations too. There’s also 50 hours of DVR storage bundled in.

Watch the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream on Hulu with Live TV

A huge name in the live TV streaming world, it makes perfect sense that Hulu with Live TV would carry USA Network as well as dozens of other channels. It’ll cost you $70 per month but there’s access to over 90 channels including something for everyone. Arguably, things are even better when you consider that fee also bundles in Disney+ and ESPN+. That means all things Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, as well as plenty of great sports too. There’s sure to be something here for you to watch after the game has ended.

Watch the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV is another great source for watching USA Network and other sports channels like ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. It’s recently increased its prices to $73 per month but there’s a YouTube TV free trial so you can check out the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream for free. The service has also become the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket which will delight football fans.

Watch the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream from abroad with a VPN

Anyone who travels often will know that their streaming service subscriptions rarely follow in the way you’d expect. Geo-restrictions can disrupt your ability to watch the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream so if you’re traveling across borders, sign up for one of the best VPNs like NordVPN to ensure you won’t run into any issues. Sign up for it and all you need to do is click on a US-based server and NordVPN can trick your connection into thinking you’re still back home, thereby allowing you to check out all your streaming services just like you never stepped out the door. It also provides you with enhanced security while you browse so while there’s no dedicated NordVPN free trial, this is an investment you’re really going to want to make to ensure you’re always safe online.

