Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets live stream: Watch Monday Night Football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

Are you ready for some football? The first Monday Night Football (MNF) game of the 2023 season features the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. The game will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. On FanDuel, the Bills are 2.5-point favorites.

After a disappointing end to their 2022 season that ended in the Divisional Round, the Bills enter the 2023 season on a mission to reach their first Super Bowl since 1994. If the Bills make the Super Bowl, it will be on the back of quarterback Josh Allen. Meanwhile, the New York Jets finally have a legitimate quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. The four-time MVP will attempt to snap the Jets’ 12-year playoff drought.

Watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets live stream on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2

Josh Allen rolls out for the Buffalo Bills.
Erik Drost / Wiki Commons

Monday night’s game between the Bills and Jets kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on September 11. The first MNF game of the year will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN, with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters calling the action. The game can also be seen through the ESPN app or ESPN.com. For the Spanish broadcast, turn to ESPN Deportes. Log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch Bills vs. Jets on ABC Watch Bills vs. Jets on ESPN

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning return for their third year of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli. Also known as the Manningcast, the Manning-led broadcast is an alternate live stream of the game featuring commentary from Peyton and Eli. The Manningcast will air on ESPN2.

Watch the Manningcast on ESPN2

Watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets live stream on ESPN+

The game between the Bills and the Jets will also stream on ESPN+. The 2023 season will feature 12 games on ESPN+, the most to date. The streaming service costs $10/month or $100/year. However, customers can bundle ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ for as little as $13/month.

Watch Bills vs. Jets on ESPN+

Watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

You can also enjoy Monday Night Football is on YouTube TV. ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC are included in a YouTube TV subscription. NFL fans can catch every game of the 2023 season on NFL Sunday Ticket, which can be purchased with a YouTube TV subscription. YouTube TV costs $73/month, but for the first three months, new customers will only pay $65/month. New customers can also enjoy a free trial.

Watch Bills vs. Jets on YouTube TV

Watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Watch Monday Night Football between the Bills and Jets with Hulu with Live TV. ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2 are available on Hulu with Live TV. Overall, there are over 85 live and on-demand channels. At $70/month, customers receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). At $83/month, customers get Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV subscribers can enjoy Monday Night Football on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2. All three channels are featured on FuboTV, which also includes MTV, TNT, USA, CBS, and FS1. Subscribers can choose between three plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. New subscribers can also take advantage of a free trial.

Watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Sling TV subscribers can also watch Monday Night Football between the Bills and Jets. ESPN and ESPN2 are included in Sling Orange, and ABC is featured on Sling Blue. However, Sling Orange + Sling Blue has all three channels. Sling Orange costs $40/month, Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. For the first month, new subscribers will receive 50% off.

Watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Monday Night Football should feature entertaining football games all season. If you are an American outside of the U.S. when Monday Night Football airs, you should download a VPN. A VPN will bypass regional broadcast restrictions by using a U.S. server. One of the better VPNs is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

