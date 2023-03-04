Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream: Watch the game for free

If you’re a soccer fan, Premier League action takes place today with Chelsea vs Leeds United. The television broadcast is being handled by USA Network, which opens up a lot of ways to watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream online, including many of the best live TV streaming services. If you don’t have traditional cable, if you want to watch some soccer on a mobile device, or if you’re traveling, read onward for details on how and where to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United online. We’ve also found a couple of ways to watch for free, legally.

Watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV may be the best option for watching the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream, and it’s one of the few places you can watch the match for free. Sports fans will love the streaming platform, as its channel lineup places a major focus on sports. And while it includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2 FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks, it also includes USA Network. A subscription to FuboTV gets you instant access to the Chelsea vs Leeds United match, and new subscribers can even get a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial. This will allow you to watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream for free.

Watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that will get you access to the Chelsea vs Leeds United match. With USA Network covering the TV broadcast, the Sling Blue Plan is the package you’ll want, as it includes USA in its channel lineup. A Sling TV subscription is a good investment for sports lovers, as its base plans include networks like ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and TNT. Most cable channels are available in either its Orange or Blue Plans, and you can combine the two for access to even more. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and discounts are available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream is Hulu with Live TV. This is an especially attractive option if you want a full slate of cable channels without a cable subscription, as Hulu with Live TV’s channel lineup has a lot to offer. There isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial, but there is a Hulu free trial available. This will give you an idea of what the service is all about, and you can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for $70 per month if you like the service, getting yourself instant access to all of the live sporting events it has to offer, including Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream.

Watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube has become more than a place to watch cat videos over the years, with YouTube TV developing into an impressive streaming TV service. It offers more than 100 channels worth of live TV programming, including USA Network and the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream. It has a wide range of sports channels in its lineup, including ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. A monthly subscription to YouTube TV is regularly $65, but deals and discounts are frequently offered. A YouTube TV free trial is even available to first-time subscribers, which will allow you watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream for free.

Watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream from abroad with a VPN

Travelers may find it more difficult to get access to the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream, as there are often geographic restrictions in place for live sports events. A virtual private network is a great workaround, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. NordVPN lets you access all of your favorite streaming services from anywhere just as you would from within your own home. Pairing it with a streaming TV service like FuboTV would make for one of the best experiences for travelers wanting to watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United match online. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations