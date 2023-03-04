 Skip to main content
Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream: Watch the game for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’re a soccer fan, Premier League action takes place today with Chelsea vs Leeds United. The television broadcast is being handled by USA Network, which opens up a lot of ways to watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream online, including many of the best live TV streaming services. If you don’t have traditional cable, if you want to watch some soccer on a mobile device, or if you’re traveling, read onward for details on how and where to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United online. We’ve also found a couple of ways to watch for free, legally.

Watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV may be the best option for watching the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream, and it’s one of the few places you can watch the match for free. Sports fans will love the streaming platform, as its channel lineup places a major focus on sports. And while it includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2 FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks, it also includes USA Network. A subscription to FuboTV gets you instant access to the Chelsea vs Leeds United match, and new subscribers can even get a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial. This will allow you to watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream for free.

Watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that will get you access to the Chelsea vs Leeds United match. With USA Network covering the TV broadcast, the Sling Blue Plan is the package you’ll want, as it includes USA in its channel lineup. A Sling TV subscription is a good investment for sports lovers, as its base plans include networks like ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and TNT. Most cable channels are available in either its Orange or Blue Plans, and you can combine the two for access to even more. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and discounts are available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream is Hulu with Live TV. This is an especially attractive option if you want a full slate of cable channels without a cable subscription, as Hulu with Live TV’s channel lineup has a lot to offer. There isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial, but there is a Hulu free trial available. This will give you an idea of what the service is all about, and you can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for $70 per month if you like the service, getting yourself instant access to all of the live sporting events it has to offer, including Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream.

Watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube has become more than a place to watch cat videos over the years, with YouTube TV developing into an impressive streaming TV service. It offers more than 100 channels worth of live TV programming, including USA Network and the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream. It has a wide range of sports channels in its lineup, including ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. A monthly subscription to YouTube TV is regularly $65, but deals and discounts are frequently offered. A YouTube TV free trial is even available to first-time subscribers, which will allow you watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream for free.

Watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Travelers may find it more difficult to get access to the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream, as there are often geographic restrictions in place for live sports events. A virtual private network is a great workaround, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. NordVPN lets you access all of your favorite streaming services from anywhere just as you would from within your own home. Pairing it with a streaming TV service like FuboTV would make for one of the best experiences for travelers wanting to watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United match online. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

UFC live stream: How to watch UFC from anywhere, legally
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 2, 2023 10:50AM
how to stream ufc fights online 246 mcgregor v cowboy

High-speed internet has made it easy and economical for millions of people to "cut the cord" and ditch traditional cable or satellite TV in favor of online streaming services. But due to regional broadcasting restrictions, sports fans had to wait a while longer to enjoy live and on-demand content. Movies and TV shows have been available on services like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video for about a decade now, and today's 4K smart TVs even come with built-in internet connectivity and pre-loaded streaming apps -- but only recently have broadcasters like ESPN done the same thing for live-action sports, including UFC live streams.

The world’s biggest mixed martial arts fighting league has joined with ESPN to bring you all of your favorite UFC content in 2023, both online and on TV. Fox previously held exclusive broadcasting rights to UFC through 2018, but starting in 2019, the contract went to ESPN. ESPN rolled out its own premium streaming service called ESPN+ in the spring of 2018. This is great news for MMA fans, as the UFC's tight relationship with ESPN now makes it easy to live stream UFC fights online. Although some fight cards are broadcast on ESPN's TV channel and UFC Fight Pass, ESPN+ is the only venue for watching UFC PPVs online. This means that for the foreseeable future, all Ultimate Fighting Championship content is airing only on this network, and if you're looking for the best way to watch every UFC live stream online, ESPN+ is what you need.
Watch the UFC live stream on ESPN Plus

Read more
UFC PPV: How much is Jones vs. Gane?
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 2, 2023 10:00AM
A UFC championship belt sitting on a table.

UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane is the big Ultimate Fighting Championship event for March, and since it's a pay-per-view, you'll need to hand over some cash to tune in. ESPN+ is the only outlet for streaming live UFC pay-per-view events like these in the United States, so if you're looking for a way to enjoy all the action online, read on. We've got everything you need to know about UFC pay-per-views on ESPN+, including how to sign up, how much it costs, and how you can save.

ESPN+ is a premium streaming service for all things sports, from MMA and boxing to soccer and much, much more. Since launching its streaming platform in 2018, ESPN has continued to develop a very close relationship with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and in 2023, ESPN+ is the go-to app for streaming UFC content. It's also the only outlet where you can watch UFC pay-per-view events online. ESPN+ is compatible with virtually all modern PC web browsers and streaming-capable devices, which includes smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles.

Read more
PGA Tour live stream: Watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational for FREE
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 2, 2023 4:55AM
Justin Thomas playing golf at PGA Tour

The next PGA Tour event -- the Arnold Palmer Invitational -- is one you seriously don't want to miss. Exhibiting some of the best golfers in the world, this is the golfing weekend to watch. If you're not sure where to begin with knowing how to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream, we're here to help. We've picked out all the best ways to watch the golfing event. That includes the perfect way to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream for free. Read on while we take you through the choices.
Watch the PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV continues to be one of the best live TV streaming services for sports fans. In this case, you get access to the Golf Channel along with the likes of Fox Sports 1 and 2, the MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and many more. Besides sports channels, there's also access to many news stations, Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel, and others so the whole family will be delighted. FuboTV costs from $75 per month but there's always a FuboTV free trial to check out. Sign up for it and you get seven days of access for free so it's perfect if you simply want to check out the PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational for free.

Read more