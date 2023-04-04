 Skip to main content
Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch for free

Chelsea is taking on Liverpool today, and if you’re a soccer fan you’re going to want to know how to watch the Premier League matchup online. This matchup is only available to watch through Peacock, which is NBC’s online streaming platform. This means you won’t be able to watch the game through a cable subscription, or through many of the best live TV streaming services. Peacock holds its own as a streaming service, however, and is worth a subscription if you’re a Premier League fan. We’ve got all of the details on who has the exclusive rights to the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream, and some tips on how to watch the action unfold from anywhere in the world.

Watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Because Peacock TV is the only place you can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool game today, you’re going to want to get a subscription ASAP. It comes in at just $5 per month, and it will get you access to all sorts of sports events in addition to Premier League soccer coverage. These include Sunday Night Football, WWE events, and PGA Tour events. It’s also a great subscription beyond sports, as some of the best shows on Peacock include The Blacklist, Bel-Air, and That ‘70s Show. Watching the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream for free will be tough to do, as there is no Peacock free trial to speak of. The basic Peacock service is totally free, but you’ll need to bump up to the $5 per month premium tier to access the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream.

Watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Travelers are going to need to have a virtual private network in place in order to watch the game outside of the United States, as geographic restrictions are certain to be in place. With a VPN you can watch Chelsea vs Liverpool from anywhere just as you would within your own home. One of the best VPN services like NordVPN is a good way to go, while Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial, there is a NordVPN free trial to take advantage of. That makes the two services a great pairing for the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream, and if you’ve previously exhausted a NordVPN free trial discounts are almost always taking place on a NordVPN monthly or annual subscription.

Man City vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch for free
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

Man City and Liverpool will be keen to make an impression when they play later today. Man City have a chance of topping the table if their luck continues and Arsenal's good run falters, while Liverpool is aiming for a top four finish. The Man City vs Liverpool live stream could be a pretty hot one to watch then with both sides out to succeed. Knowing how to watch the Premier League isn't always easy so we're here to help. If you're looking to watch the game, we've got all you need to know as well as what to do if you're traveling abroad and want to tune in to watch the action unfold live.
Watch the Man City vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock TV

Man City vs Liverpool is one of the around half of the Premier League games available on Peacock TV. The NBC-owned streaming service might not offer the full league but if you simply want to check out Man City vs Liverpool, it's a good choice to stick with. You'll need to sign up for Peacock Premium to catch the game. It costs either $5 per month for the ad-supported tier or $10 per month if you want to enjoy having no ads. Whichever you choose, it's a fairly good value proposition for soccer fans. While you're checking it out, don't forget the best shows on Peacock. Hits like Poker Face and Saturday Night Live are sure to entertain you away from your soccer-loving interests.

F1 live stream: Watch Formula 1 online for free
F1 2021 racers on track.

Looking to watch Formula 1 racing online from the comfort of home? You've got a few options, and with the 74th World Championship officially underway, now's the time to find a streaming service that will let you enjoy the Australian Grand Prix live stream and the rest of the F1 races for the 2023 season. Whether you're planning to watch the action unfold on a smart TV or streaming stick or you want to be able to catch every lap on your mobile device when you're on the go, we've got everything you need to know right here. Read on to learn how to watch Formula 1 online, how much it will cost you, whether there's a free F1 live stream (there is -- with a catch), and what you can look forward to seeing during the 74th F1 World Championship.
Watch the free F1 live stream

The 274th F1 World Championship is being aired for free in Austria and and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but not so great for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language -- especially when it's free-to-watch at home. It's only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Scotland vs Spain live stream: How to watch for free from anywhere
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

Soccer fans will be pleased to see there are ways to watch the Scotland vs Spain live stream online. It's a bit of a confusing world for anyone looking to watch Euro 2024 qualifying matches with different games streamed in different places. This game is a pretty simple one with only one streaming service offering the game -- FuboTV. That has pros and cons but it does mean that there's an easy way to watch the Scotland vs Spain live stream for free, legally.
Watch the Scotland vs Spain live stream on FuboTV

The exclusive home of many Euro 2024 qualifying matches including Scotland vs Spain, FuboTV is a great sports-focused streaming service overall. It costs $75 per month for the base plan but if you're solely interested in watching Scotland vs Spain, you can check out a FuboTV free trial. By signing up to it, you get to check out the service entirely for free for seven days and that includes being able to watch Scotland vs Spain. If you're a sports fan, you may want to stick around for longer. The service also includes Fox Sports 1, NBC and USA Network -- all of which cover Euro 2024 qualifying games or the Premier League. There are also other sports catered for too such as NFL Network, MLB Network and a bunch more too. Any time you want to relax, there are entertainment options such as Bravo, the Disney Channel and Paramount.

