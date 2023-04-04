Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch for free

Chelsea is taking on Liverpool today, and if you’re a soccer fan you’re going to want to know how to watch the Premier League matchup online. This matchup is only available to watch through Peacock, which is NBC’s online streaming platform. This means you won’t be able to watch the game through a cable subscription, or through many of the best live TV streaming services. Peacock holds its own as a streaming service, however, and is worth a subscription if you’re a Premier League fan. We’ve got all of the details on who has the exclusive rights to the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream, and some tips on how to watch the action unfold from anywhere in the world.

Watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock TV

Because Peacock TV is the only place you can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool game today, you’re going to want to get a subscription ASAP. It comes in at just $5 per month, and it will get you access to all sorts of sports events in addition to Premier League soccer coverage. These include Sunday Night Football, WWE events, and PGA Tour events. It’s also a great subscription beyond sports, as some of the best shows on Peacock include The Blacklist, Bel-Air, and That ‘70s Show. Watching the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream for free will be tough to do, as there is no Peacock free trial to speak of. The basic Peacock service is totally free, but you’ll need to bump up to the $5 per month premium tier to access the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream.

Watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream from abroad with a VPN

Travelers are going to need to have a virtual private network in place in order to watch the game outside of the United States, as geographic restrictions are certain to be in place. With a VPN you can watch Chelsea vs Liverpool from anywhere just as you would within your own home. One of the best VPN services like NordVPN is a good way to go, while Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial, there is a NordVPN free trial to take advantage of. That makes the two services a great pairing for the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream, and if you’ve previously exhausted a NordVPN free trial discounts are almost always taking place on a NordVPN monthly or annual subscription.

