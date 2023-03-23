If you’re excited to see Denmark vs Finland in the Euro 2024 qualifying matches going on right now, you need a streaming service that offers Fox Sports. It’s the main portal to all things Euro 2024 right now. If you have no idea where to start, we’ve got all the insight you need to know on how to watch the game and that includes how to watch for free. Take a look below at the best methods.

Watch the Denmark vs Finland live stream on Sling TV

Sling is the home of many great sports channels and that includes Fox Sports 1 so you’re in luck for watching Denmark vs Finland. One of the best live TV streaming services around, all you need to do is sign up to Sling Blue. It only costs $20 for the first month before rising to $40 for each future month. Besides access to Fox Sports 1, there’s also NBC and USA Network which are perfect for Premier League fans. You also have the Golf Channel, NFL Network, and many news stations to check out too. For those times when you need to watch after the game has aired, there’s 50 hours of DVR storage to simplify matters.

Related Videos

Watch the Denmark vs Finland live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is another excellent option for sports fans and not just because it has Fox Sports 1 for Denmark vs Finland. It has over 145 channels with the likes of MLB Network, Golf Channel, NFL Network, NHL Network, and many more. That includes NBC and USA Network for the Premier League, but you also get access to entertainment options such as Paramount, Bravo, and Disney Channel too. Best of all, there’s a FuboTV free trial. Sign up to it today and you can enjoy seven days of free access and that includes being able to watch the Denmark vs Finland live stream without paying a cent.

Watch Denmark vs Finland live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is a big name in the cord-cutter world for good reason. It costs $70 per month for dozens of channels along with access to Disney+ and ESPN+. It’s great to be able to watch Fox Sports 1 and therefore the Denmark vs Finland game, but you can also catch up with NBC, USA Network, the Golf Channel, and many more. We recommend checking out ESPN+’s award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series too if you love to know more about sports.

Watch Denmark vs Finland live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV offers Fox Sports 1 as well as over 100 other channels. ESPN, USA Network, and NBC Sports are just some of them but there are entertainment options too with the usual options of Paramount, Disney Channel and more. Recently, YouTube TV became the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket too if you prefer both kinds of football. It costs $73 per month with unlimited DVR storage included.

Watch Denmark vs Finland live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you travel regularly, you’ve probably learned to hate how your streaming options don’t always follow you. Occasionally a service may work with limited shows to watch but often, they won’t even work at all. That’s why you need one of the best VPNs. By using something like NordVPN, you can connect to a US-based server thereby acting like you’re back home. The streaming service thinks you’re still home and allows you in to access the Denmark vs Finland live stream. It’s incredibly simple to use and gets you access to the services you’re paying for. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial exactly, but you can try it out via the 30-day money-back guarantee. We can’t see you leaving as it works that well, while also bolstering your security when using public Wi-Fi.

Editors' Recommendations