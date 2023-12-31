 Skip to main content
NHL fan? Watch every game in the rest of the season in one place

If you love watching live sports but live somewhere rural or someplace that doesn’t get solid internet coverage, then you know the frustration of trying to watch something like the NHL with a barely working connection. Luckily, there is a solution in the form of satellite streaming, and in this case, with Dish, which carries a ton of excellent sports channels. It even competes with services like YouTube TV, all without you having to rely on a solid internet connection to watch your favorite content.

Why you should subscribe to Dish

There are a lot of ways that Dish can help you get around the problems that come with streaming in a remote or rural location, and with its Dish satellite, you can enjoy a large range of content without having to worry about it cutting out. That’s especially useful if you want to watch the rest of the NHL season without having to feel like you’re watching a slideshow constantly, and if you subscribe today, you can even get free installation thrown in, which is usually worth around $199, although you might still need to purchase the satellite and receiver.

As for costs, if you want to watch the NHL and other sports, then you’re going to need Dish’s “America’s Top 200” subscription package, which includes the likes of MLB Network, NBA TV, and, equally importantly, NHL network so that you can stay up to date on all your sporting needs. The subscription also includes things like Hallmark and Turner Classic Movies, so you can also get a lot of other entertainment value from it as well. For an extra $10, you can grab the “America’s Top 250,” which includes over 290 channels such as Smithsonian, MTV Classic, and MGM+. And, if you’re at or over 55, Dish gives you the first rental movie of each month for free, which amounts to around $165 over the course of a 2-year period.

Moving from your regular internet to the more reliable satellite streaming will cost you a bit more in terms of upfront costs for the hardware, but in the long run, it will save you a ton of hassle that you would otherwise be dealing with if you stick to normal streaming. You can even get modern Dish receivers that work with 4K TVs, which is pretty excellent, and there’s still always the streaming option if you want to go that route for traveling.

