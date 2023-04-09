 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream: Watch for free from anywhere

Andrew Morrisey
By

Arsenal is hot right now, and soccer fans will want to see if the winners of seven straight can keep the streak alive against Liverpool today. If you’re hoping to catch the Liverpool vs Arsenal game, you may be wondering how to watch the Premier League online. Peacock TV has the coverage today, which eliminates the best live TV streaming services as online outlets. Peacock has a lot to offer soccer fans, and sports lovers in general. We’ve got all the details you need to make your mind up about a subscription, and we’ve even got the best way to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal if you’re traveling during game time.

Watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock TV

The Peacock TV app.

With the Liverpool vs Arsenal game only available on Peacock TV, you may be wondering if a standalone streaming services is worth a subscription for just a few soccer games. And while there is no Peacock TV free trial to take advantage of, the service costs just $5 per month. Additionally, Peacock has coverage of dozens of Premier League games throughout the season, and sports lovers will love access to other sports events like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and WWE events. There’s almost always something new on Peacock, which makes it well worth utilizing for the Liverpool vs Arsenal game. A basic Peacock subscription is completely free, which you can utilize to explore the service, though you’ll need to bump up to the premium tier to access the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream.

Related Videos

Watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

Travelers may run into some issues when trying to access the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock TV. Streaming services regularly place geographic restrictions on live sports events, and this will almost certainly be the case for the Liverpool vs Arsenal game. You can work around this with a virtual private network, or a VPN. A VPN, in combination with your Peacock TV subscription, will allow you to access the game from anywhere just as you would at home. We feel NordVPN is at the top of the list when it comes to the best VPN services. NordVPN prices its service very affordably, and even has discounts taking place almost all of the time. You can even use NordVPN free for a month with a NordVPN free trial.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Acosta vs Cordova live stream: Watch Golden Boy boxing
Angel Acosta and Angelina Cordova on a background of lightning.

There's a battle of the Angels in Indio, CA tonight as Angel "Tito" Acosta and Angelino "Huracán" Cordova face off in a flyweight bout.

The Puerto Rican Acosta (23-3, 22 KOs) is the former WBO light flyweight world champion looking for a shot to reclaim his title. His most recent loss was to Junto Nakatani in September of 2021. He only fought once in 2022, and for only 79 seconds -- he quickly KO'd Janiel Rivera. Acosta is hoping that a win against Cordova will open up an opportunity to reclaim the WBO flyweight belt. Cordova (17-0-1, 12 KOs), the #1 ranked Venezuelan flyweight, is hoping to keep his undefeated record in tact.

Read more
Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch online
A soccer field.

The second leg of the semi-final of the Copa del Rey plays out today and soccer fans will be thrilled to see how things fare between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barcelona has the advantage with a 1-0 victory in the first leg but that's a slim lead against a similarly matched side. Unlike many other soccer matches, there's only one way to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid from the comfort of your home -- by signing up for ESPN+. We'd strongly recommend it as it's sure to be a match to watch, even if there isn't a free Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream available. Here's all you need to know about how to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid, along with what to do if you're traveling abroad today.
Watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream on ESPN+

ESPN+ is a great option for sports and soccer fans alike. An obvious reason why is that it's the exclusive home of the Copa de Rey including the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream. It's also the home of La Liga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, and plenty of other tournaments too. It's cheap too at just $10 per month. The price also gives you access to other sports including XFL football and NCAA basketball games. If you love to learn more about your favorite sports, you'll also appreciate the full 30 or 30 documentary series that is available here. An award-winning series, it provides you with great insight into sports that you simply can't get elsewhere. Long gone are the days when there was an ESPN free trial but there is a great value way of enjoying it. For $13 per month, you can sign up for the Disney Bundle. By doing so, the extra $3 per month garners you Disney+ and Hulu each month too. Packed with great shows and movies, there's always going to be something to watch here for just $13 per month.

Read more
Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch for free
A soccer field.

Chelsea is taking on Liverpool today, and if you’re a soccer fan you’re going to want to know how to watch the Premier League matchup online. This matchup is only available to watch through Peacock, which is NBC’s online streaming platform. This means you won’t be able to watch the game through a cable subscription, or through many of the best live TV streaming services. Peacock holds its own as a streaming service, however, and is worth a subscription if you’re a Premier League fan. We’ve got all of the details on who has the exclusive rights to the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream, and some tips on how to watch the action unfold from anywhere in the world.
Watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock TV

Because Peacock TV is the only place you can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool game today, you’re going to want to get a subscription ASAP. It comes in at just $5 per month, and it will get you access to all sorts of sports events in addition to Premier League soccer coverage. These include Sunday Night Football, WWE events, and PGA Tour events. It’s also a great subscription beyond sports, as some of the best shows on Peacock include The Blacklist, Bel-Air, and That ‘70s Show. Watching the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream for free will be tough to do, as there is no Peacock free trial to speak of. The basic Peacock service is totally free, but you’ll need to bump up to the $5 per month premium tier to access the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream.

Read more