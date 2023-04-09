Arsenal is hot right now, and soccer fans will want to see if the winners of seven straight can keep the streak alive against Liverpool today. If you’re hoping to catch the Liverpool vs Arsenal game, you may be wondering how to watch the Premier League online. Peacock TV has the coverage today, which eliminates the best live TV streaming services as online outlets. Peacock has a lot to offer soccer fans, and sports lovers in general. We’ve got all the details you need to make your mind up about a subscription, and we’ve even got the best way to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal if you’re traveling during game time.

Watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock TV

With the Liverpool vs Arsenal game only available on Peacock TV, you may be wondering if a standalone streaming services is worth a subscription for just a few soccer games. And while there is no Peacock TV free trial to take advantage of, the service costs just $5 per month. Additionally, Peacock has coverage of dozens of Premier League games throughout the season, and sports lovers will love access to other sports events like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and WWE events. There’s almost always something new on Peacock, which makes it well worth utilizing for the Liverpool vs Arsenal game. A basic Peacock subscription is completely free, which you can utilize to explore the service, though you’ll need to bump up to the premium tier to access the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream.

Watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream from abroad with a VPN

Travelers may run into some issues when trying to access the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock TV. Streaming services regularly place geographic restrictions on live sports events, and this will almost certainly be the case for the Liverpool vs Arsenal game. You can work around this with a virtual private network, or a VPN. A VPN, in combination with your Peacock TV subscription, will allow you to access the game from anywhere just as you would at home. We feel NordVPN is at the top of the list when it comes to the best VPN services. NordVPN prices its service very affordably, and even has discounts taking place almost all of the time. You can even use NordVPN free for a month with a NordVPN free trial.

