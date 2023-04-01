Man City vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch for free

Both Man City and Liverpool will be keen to make an impression when they play later today. Man City have a chance of topping the table if their luck continues and Arsenal’s good run falters, while Liverpool is aiming for a top four finish. The Man City vs Liverpool live stream could be a pretty hot one to watch then with both sides out to succeed. Knowing how to watch the Premier League isn’t always straightforward so we’re here to help. If you’re looking to watch the game, we’ve got all you need to know as well as what to do if you’re traveling abroad at the time. Here’s what to do.

Watch the Man City vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock TV

Man City vs Liverpool is one of the around half of the Premier League games available on Peacock TV. The NBC-owned streaming service might not offer the full league but if you simply want to check out Man City vs Liverpool, it’s a good choice to stick with. You’ll need to sign up for Peacock Premium to catch the game. It costs either $5 per month for the ad-supported tier or $10 per month if you want to enjoy having no ads. Whichever you choose, it’s a fairly good value proposition for soccer fans. While you’re checking it out, don’t forget the best shows on Peacock. Hits like Poker Face and Saturday Night Live are sure to entertain you away from your soccer-loving interests.

Watch the Man City vs Liverpool live stream from abroad with a VPN

Traveling often can be great but it can cause havoc for all your streaming services. Much of the time, services like Peacock don’t follow you as you cross borders meaning you miss out on using the service even though you’re still paying for it. To avoid that issue, you need to use one of the best VPNs to make your internet connection think you’re still home. We recommend NordVPN as the best solution because it’s very easy to use. All you have to do is pick a US-based server from its app and NordVPN does the rest of the hard work for you. It convinces your internet connection you’re still in the US allowing you to access Peacock and watch the Man City vs Liverpool live stream. It takes seconds to do and also enhances your security and privacy when dealing with any unfamiliar networks. There’s no longer a NordVPN free trial but the company does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee so you get risk-free access for the first 30 days if you simply want to try it out.

