Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream: Watch the final

Jennifer Allen
By

The Carabao Cup, also known as the EFL Cup, draws to a close today with a match-up between Manchester United and Newcastle. Kicking off at 8:30 AM ET, the match can be streamed online. Here’s everything you need to know about the Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream, including whether there’s a legal way to watch the action unfold for free.

Watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream on ESPN Plus

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

Priced at $10 per month, ESPN Plus is the exclusive home for the Carabao cup along with many other popular leagues such as La Liga. For the price, you get access to select live events including MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS matches, along with PGA Golf, Top Rank Boxing (like the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream later today), and much more. There’s also La Liga, the FA Cup, and other tournaments and leagues throughout the year. Extensive documentaries, roundups, and other exclusive shows add to the value. Even better, sign up for the Disney+ Bundle for $13 per month and you get access to Disney+ and Hulu too. The downside to all this? There’s no ESPN+ free trial anymore, so there’s no free Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream.

Watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

If you travel often, you need a VPN. That’s because all streaming services adjust based on where you’re located, meaning you could miss out on things like Manchester United vs Newcastle because it isn’t available in the country you’re at. By using one of the best VPNs like NordVPN, you can always choose a U.S. based location so you can still catch up on the sport you’ve paid for including the Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream. It does so by tricking your connection into thinking you’re back home so you won’t miss a second. It’s very easy to use with frequent NordVPN deals keeping costs down. There’s even a NordVPN free trial, in the form of a money-back guarantee, but we’d suggest sticking with it, considering all the benefits a reliable VPN provides.

Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream: Watch the game NOW
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 25, 2023 8:16AM
machine learning soccer

Leicester City takes on Arsenal in Premier League soccer action, and while there isn’t a national television broadcast to tune into, there is a way to watch online. The Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream is available to watch on Peacock TV, which is owned by NBC and will be providing coverage consistent with what you’d find on one of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve also tracked down the best way to watch if you’re traveling abroad, so you can watch the action unfold live, no matter where you are in the world. But hurry: The game started at 7 AM PT, and is already in the second half with Arsenal in the lead, so you're missing out!
Watch the Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock TV

The Leicester City vs Arsenal match is only available to watch online today, and Peacock TV is where you’ll be able to access the live stream. While Peacock is perhaps best known for providing online access to much of the NBC content library, it will also get you access to live sports like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and additional Premier League action. Unfortunately, Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial, but a monthly subscription is just $5, well worth it for instant access to the Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream, and any additional live sports you’d like to take in over the course of your subscription.

Wales vs England live stream: Watch Six Nations Rugby for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 25, 2023 8:15AM
watch wales vs england live stream online free rome italy 22 02 2020 official rugby ball of the guinnes

The Six Nations Championship is an annual rugby tournament, and one of the most anticipated matches is Wales vs England. NBC owns the television rights to the tournament, and is using its Peacock TV streaming platform to broadcast the Wales vs England live stream. Peacock will be the place to watch the matches live, but replays will be handled across NBC’s family of channels, which can cause a little complication if you’re trying to watch Wales vs England online. We’ve sorted out the best ways to do so, however, including one way to watch the free Wales vs England live stream, legally, when the action starts in a half an hour.
Watch the England vs Wales live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV doesn’t offer access to the Wales vs England live stream with one of its base plans, but you can watch the match on Sling TV if you add a Peacock subscription to one. With just a base Sling subscription, the all-in-one streaming TV service is a good option for sports lovers, as it gets you access to all sorts of great sports channels. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and Peacock, which you’ll need to watch Wales vs England, is only an additional $5 per month. Discounts are available for first time Sling TV subscribers.

Italy vs Ireland live stream: Watch Six Nations Rugby for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 25, 2023 7:05AM
watch italy vs ireland six nations rugby live stream online free london england march 26 2007 players scrum during the

If you’re looking to take in the Six Nations rugby tournament, you won’t want to miss the Italy vs Ireland match. NBC is spearheading the television coverage of the tournament, and it will be using its online streaming platform Peacock TV for the Italy vs Ireland live stream. There are other ways to watch Italy vs Ireland as well, including a trick to watch it for free. Time is of the essence, though, as the action is well underway. Here's how to tune in right now.
Watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that has a lot of channels sports lovers will enjoy having access to, and while its base subscription plans won’t get you access to the Italy vs Ireland live stream, you can easily add Peacock TV to your plan for just $5 per month. You’ll need this Peacock TV add-on to watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream through Sling TV, and whether you choose the Orange or Blue subscription plan, you’re sure to get coverage of a lot of sporting events through the channels available. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and discounts are available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

