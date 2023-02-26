The Carabao Cup, also known as the EFL Cup, draws to a close today with a match-up between Manchester United and Newcastle. Kicking off at 8:30 AM ET, the match can be streamed online. Here’s everything you need to know about the Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream, including whether there’s a legal way to watch the action unfold for free.

Watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream on ESPN Plus

Priced at $10 per month, ESPN Plus is the exclusive home for the Carabao cup along with many other popular leagues such as La Liga. For the price, you get access to select live events including MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS matches, along with PGA Golf, Top Rank Boxing (like the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream later today), and much more. There’s also La Liga, the FA Cup, and other tournaments and leagues throughout the year. Extensive documentaries, roundups, and other exclusive shows add to the value. Even better, sign up for the Disney+ Bundle for $13 per month and you get access to Disney+ and Hulu too. The downside to all this? There’s no ESPN+ free trial anymore, so there’s no free Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream.

Watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you travel often, you need a VPN. That’s because all streaming services adjust based on where you’re located, meaning you could miss out on things like Manchester United vs Newcastle because it isn’t available in the country you’re at. By using one of the best VPNs like NordVPN, you can always choose a U.S. based location so you can still catch up on the sport you’ve paid for including the Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream. It does so by tricking your connection into thinking you’re back home so you won’t miss a second. It’s very easy to use with frequent NordVPN deals keeping costs down. There’s even a NordVPN free trial, in the form of a money-back guarantee, but we’d suggest sticking with it, considering all the benefits a reliable VPN provides.

