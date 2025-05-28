The Last of Us is over. Here are 5 more movies and TV shows to watch based on video games

HBO’s hit adaptation of The Last of Us has finally reached the end of its second season, meaning that fans of the show will likely try to fill the void as they wait for season 3. Some may be looking to watch other top-tier adaptations of their favorite video games, which might be a challenge. For many years before The Last of Us, the film and television industries have struggled to develop high-quality adaptations of beloved video games.

However, in recent years, there has been a growing number of film and TV adaptations like The Last of Us that respect and even build upon the source material. While the world holds its breath for The Last of Us season 3, here’s a guide to five must-see movies and TV shows based on video games.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022)

While Cyberpunk 2077 garnered controversy upon its release, one of the most notable outcomes was the creation of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The animated series follows David, a gifted teenager from Night City who resorts to a life of crime with the aid of cybernetic implants to make ends meet after his mother’s death.

Though David and his friends dream of making it big and escaping from their bleak lives in Night City, this thrilling sci-fi series depicts the harsh and timely realities of their world that they struggle to break free from, including violent gangs, sinister corporations, and addictive technology.

Stream Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is far more kid-friendly than The Last of Us (which should be refreshing to some viewers). However, the third movie is much darker than the previous Sonic films thanks to Shadow the Hedgehog, a character exceptionally voiced by Keanu Reeves. Much like Ellie, Shadow’s life is marked by loss, grief, and a desire for revenge, and his conflict with Sonic brings out the darkness in the Blue Blur himself.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 leaves plenty of room for lighthearted humor in its tale of revenge, especially with Jim Carrey playing two Doctor Robotniks. It also features some spectacular anime-style action carried out by its superpowered hedgehogs, making it the most faithful and thrilling Sonic film yet.

Stream Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on Paramount+.

Castlevania (2017-2021)



Long before The Last of Us hit HBO, Netflix showed how video game adaptations could be taken seriously with Castlevania. This animated hit depicts the hellish war between humans and vampires unleashed by Dracula (Graham McTavish) after his human wife is burned at the stake. Similar to The Last of Us, Castlevania portrays characters searching for meaning and happiness in a bleak world while battling monsters, both human and undead.

Such a dark and bold series delves into heavy issues of religious oppression, grief, and depression, all while delivering some of the most compelling characters ever seen in a video game adaptation. On top of that, the action is thrilling, the animation is breathtaking, and the voice acting is music to the ears.

Stream Castlevania on Netflix.

Arcane (2021-2024)

Based on League of Legends, Arcane is a mature animated series centered around sisters Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), who ultimately turn on each other while caught up in the violent war between two cities.

Both Arcane and The Last of Us explore the cycle of violence that unfolds in a world seemingly determined to destroy itself, while also telling a story about finding love in the unlikeliest of places. Also, with incredible voice acting and animation on par with the Spider-Verse films, Arcane delivered a dazzling and immersive video game adaptation in a league of its own.

Stream Arcane on Netflix.

Fallout (2024-present)

Prime Video’s Fallout follows Lucy (Ella Purnell), who, after living in an underground bunker her whole life, ventures out into the radioactive wasteland to rescue her father from raiders. Like The Last of Us, this vast and dense series takes place in a post-apocalyptic version of America filled with monsters, albeit one created by a nuclear war. The show’s characters face several horrors and dark truths about the world they once knew and the people they love.

However, Fallout takes a more comedic approach to its dark, sprawling story. As the naive Lucy and her allies face a world plagued by vicious marauders, horrific “ghouls,” and evil corporations, the upbeat fantasy fed to her and the other Vault dwellers burns away in a haunting satire of American society at the height of the Atomic Age. This all makes for a bold, thrilling, but enjoyable dystopian drama that does justice to its acclaimed source material.

Stream Fallout on Prime Video.