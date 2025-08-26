 Skip to main content
Stop what you’re doing, and watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by September 1

Put these Netflix movies in your queue

By
Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore smile in front of each other.
Sony Pictures Releasing

What’s leaving Netflix at the end of the month? Zach Cregger’s first horror, Barbarian, is one of the top films leaving by September 1. Red Eye, Sicario, 17 Again, and Us will also depart the service within the next week.

The hits don’t stop there. We picked three additional movies to put in your Netflix queue before they leave. Our picks include a 2000s rom-com, an epic war movie, and a charming holiday romance.

50 First Dates (2004)

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in 50 First Dates.
Sony Pictures Releasing

After setting the Nielsen record for a streaming movie in Happy Gilmore 2, Adam Sandler is officially Mr. Netflix. The Sandman has other movies on the service that are quite better. 50 First Dates is one of Sandler’s sweetest movies, thanks to his chemistry with Drew Barrymore.

Veterinarian Henry Roth (Sandler) is surprised to learn that the girl he likes, Lucy (Barrymore), suffers from memory loss. She can’t remember anything from the previous day. Undeterred, Henry decides to go on a first date with Lucy every single day. Convincing Lucy to love him won’t be the issue. It’s persuading her family to give him a chance that will be the true test. 

Stream 50 First Dates on Netflix.

Black Hawk Down (2001)

A man winces in battle in Black Hawk Down.
Sony Pictures Releasing

Black Hawk Down is relentless. As soon as the soldiers are stranded in Mogadishu, director Ridley Scott never lets you breathe due to its breakneck pace. Pinned down in enemy territory after their helicopters are shot down, the U.S. soldiers must survive long enough for reinforcements to arrive. 

The fact that this film took significant liberties to dramatize the events leaves a sour taste in my mouth. However, as a piece of filmmaking by one of our finest directors, it’s as visceral a war movie as you’ll ever see.

Stream Black Hawk Down on Netflix.

The Holiday (2006)

A man looks at a woman in The Holiday.
Universal

Who said it’s too early for a Christmas movie? Santa Claus comes to town in four months! Besides, one of the storylines takes place in Los Angeles, so you’d never know it’s winter if you didn’t read the title. 

English journalist Iris (Kate Winslet) just experienced heartbreak. LA-based Amanda Woods (Cameron Diaz) breaks up with her boyfriend after his infidelity. Done with love, both women agree to exchange their homes for the holiday. Even if they’ve been scarred by romance, Iris and Amanda manage to find love in this sweet Nancy Meyers movie. 

Stream The Holiday on Netflix.

