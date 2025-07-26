 Skip to main content
Happy Gilmore 2 review: A chaotic, nostalgia-fueled sequel

Happy Gilmore 2 review: A fan-friendly sequel that's a few strokes under par

By
Happy Gilmore swings a club.
Scott Yamano/Netflix / Netflix
Happy Gilmore 2
Score Details
“The jokes in this film are hit-or-miss, but Happy Gilmore 2 is still Adam Sandler at the top of his game.”
Pros
  • A heartfelt story
  • The return of Happy, Shooter, and Hal
  • Some funny new characters
Cons
  • Kills off Virginia early
  • Some jokes get old fast

Comedy icon Adam Sandler has returned to the putting green with the release of Netflix and director Kyle Newacheck’s new film, Happy Gilmore 2. Set almost 30 years after the original movie, Happy Gilmore 2 follows the titular character as he comes out of retirement from professional golf to compete for a prize that will help pay for his daughter’s (Sunny Sandler) ballet school.

Like traditional Adam Sandler movies, Happy Gilmore 2 unleashes a wacky, vulgar comedy extravaganza that aims to entertain. While it certainly isn’t pitch-perfect, Happy Gilmore 2 presents a decent sequel that puts a new spin on the original film’s formula. At the same time, it plays it safe by featuring plenty of comedic callbacks to the first film while bringing back plenty of fan-favorite characters, both in the flesh and in spirit.

The more things change, the more they stay the same

Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore during a golf match in Happy Gilmore 2.
Netflix / Netflix

Fair warning: this long-awaited film may disappoint in its first few minutes with the sudden death of Julie Bowen’s beloved character, Virginia. Audiences today aren’t as fond of the films’ “fridging” female characters as they were in the ’90s. Happy Gilmore has invoked this kind of dark humor many times before with accidental deaths. In this case, Virginia’s death seems a step too far, even with her subsequent appearances in the hero’s “Happy Place.”

Nevertheless, Virginia’s shocking death paves the way for a poignant tale of Happy struggling to cope with his resulting guilt and alcoholism and provide for his children as a single father. This harkens back to how Happy cared for his grandmother in the first film. However, the sequel also reverses this dynamic, as the middle-aged Happy needs to be cared for as well.

All in all, Happy Gilmore 2 is a story about a grown-ish man coping with change, having seen so many people in his life die. This battle against change can be seen on the golf course, as Manatee threatens the sport Happy loves by starting an American Ninja Warrior-style league catered to the new generation.

Wacky characters, old and new

Happy Gilmore and Shooter McGavin stand across from one another in Happy Gilmore 2.
Scott Yamano/Netflix / Netflix

After all this time, Sandler proves he hasn’t lost his comedic edge with his portrayal of Happy Gilmore. The character’s still the same angry man-child he was in the first film. Despite that, Happy displays enough heart and maturity now that he is a middle-aged father.

This movie capitalizes on the nostalgia factor by featuring several returning characters. Shooter McGavin (Christopher MacDonald) proves he’s as wicked and hilarious as ever. However, his joining forces with Happy to take down the Maxi league presents an intriguing new dynamic that keeps the story fresh. On the other hand, Hal L. (Ben Stiller) is still up to his underhanded schemes as a support group leader, showing how some things never change, even after 30 years.

While there are plenty of beloved returning characters, the film delivers plenty of terrific newcomers. It’s clear actor Benny Safdie had a blast portraying the film’s heinous and comical new villain, Frank Manatee. Bad Bunny holds up quite well playing Happy’s new caddy, Oscar. Though many new characters like Slim Peterson (Lavell Crawford) and Drago Larson try to replicate characters whose actors have passed on, they still bring enough laughs.

Cheap thrills, for better or worse

A man holding a pepper grinder next to Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2.
Netflix / Netflix

Happy Gilmore 2 generates some decent laughs with its brand of slapstick comedy and toilet humor. There’s more than enough of it to go around in this film, as the protagonist now raises four young Happy Gilmores who moon people and make phallus jokes whenever they can. However, the many scenes of characters receiving golf balls to the crotch and Happy sneaking drinks from hidden flasks can get old fast.

Though Happy is up to his childish antics on the golf course again, the film makes a mature but questionable choice of having him try to control his comedic anger. It all pays off in the movie’s over-the-top climax, which shows Happy unleashing the beast as he and his team play on Manatee’s extreme golf course.

Is Happy Gilmore 2 worth a watch?

Happy Gilmore 2 is what you’d expect from an Adam Sandler movie, but overall, that’s a good thing. The humor in this film is hit-or-miss, with the franchise showing that it has some of its fire after all these years. Fortunately, the movie brings plenty of heart with Happy’s cartoonish journey back from the brink with his new family. This sequel is no hole-in-one, and it may not satisfy everyone, but it is still an entertaining sports comedy.

Happy Gilmore 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
Topics

