If you have to watch one Hulu show this December, stream this one

Disney is working as hard as possible to fold Hulu into its other properties, but the streaming service remains one of the best places to go if you’re looking for great shows. In addition to its impressive library of shows, the streamer continues to add new content, and much of it is pretty excellent.

If you’re looking for a great show to watch this December, check out Say Nothing. The series, which is adapted from an excellent nonfiction book of the same name, chronicles The Troubles, the decades-long conflict between Catholics and Protestants in Northern Ireland, from the perspective of members of the Irish Republican Army. The show is pretty heavy, but here are three reasons we recommend checking it out.

It features two young stars at its center

Most of the ensemble of Say Nothing are young Irish talents who might not be widely known to an international audience — but they certainly should be. Lola Petticrew and Hazel Doupe play the Price sisters in the series, and their performances as a pair of young, peaceful women who are radicalized by the world around them are remarkable.

As we watch them suffer through a hunger strike, plan car bombings, and facilitate the execution of their friends, we also slowly watch them start to question whether they’re actually fighting for anything at all.

It’s about disillusionment

The IRA killed and injured a lot of people. Their argument has always been that the British did the same to the Irish people first, but because they did it on behalf of the government, that somehow makes it OK.

Regardless of your political leanings, though, one of the most resonant things about Say Nothing is the way it follows members of the IRA as they commit terrorist acts, and then follows them decades later as they realize that the cause they were committing those acts in the name of has not advanced at all. They gave their lives to a cause that lost.

It’s an important window into recent history

Like the book it’s based on, Say Nothing is a window into a period of Irish and British history that many Americans may be largely ignorant about.

While the series is far from a comprehensive overview of the history of The Troubles, it gives you a peek into the struggle through the eyes of some of its most prominent members, both of whom were still in their early 20s when they decided they’d be willing to give their lives for the cause.

Say Nothing is streaming on Hulu.