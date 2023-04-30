 Skip to main content
How to watch the free Fulham vs Manchester City live stream

Andrew Morrisey
By

The Premier League is back action today, with the Fulham vs Manchester City game kicking things off at 9am ET. While Peacock TV often offers online coverage of the Premier League, the Fulham vs Manchester City game is being nationally televised on USA Network. This means several of the best live TV streaming services will be able to offer online coverage of the game, and it means there’s quite a few places to watch online. We’ve done the heavy lifting of tracking down the best streaming outlets for the game, so read onward for more details on where to watch the Fulham vs Manchester City live stream.

Watch the Fulham vs Manchester City live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that will get you access to the game. With USA Network covering the Fulham vs Manchester City TV broadcast, the Sling Blue Plan is the package you’ll want, as it includes USA in its channel lineup. Sling TV is generally a good TV streaming service for sports lovers, as most cable channels are available in either its Orange or Blue Plans, and you can also combine the two for access to even more channels. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and discounts are regularly available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Watch the Fulham vs Manchester City live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV may be the best option for watching the Fulham vs Manchester City live stream. It’s a great option for sports fans in general, as its channel lineup places a major focus on sports. While it includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2 FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks, it also includes USA Network, where you’ll find the Fulham vs Manchester City game. A subscription to FuboTV gets you instant access to the match, and new subscribers can even get a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial.

Watch the Fulham vs Manchester City live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

There’s always something new on Hulu, and with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV, that includes the Fulham vs Manchester City game. Hulu with Live TV is a premium tier of Hulu’s popular streaming service. It gets you access to more than 85 top channels, and some additional perks are unlimited DVR space and custom TV lineups. Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have a free trial, but there is a Hulu free trial, which will give you an idea of what the service is all about. You can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for $70 per month if you like the service, getting yourself instant access to all of the live sporting events it has to offer, including the Fulham vs Manchester City game on USA Network.

Watch the Fulham vs Manchester City live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV has become an impressive streaming TV service over the years, as it offers more than 100 channels worth of live TV programming. These includes USA Network, and the Fulham vs Manchester City live stream. They also include a wide range of sports channels such as ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. A monthly subscription to YouTube TV is regularly $65, but deals and discounts are frequently offered. A YouTube TV free trial is even available to first-time subscribers, which means you can catch the Fulham vs Manchester City live stream for free with YouTube TV.

Watch the Fulham vs Manchester City live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

Travelers may find it more difficult to get access to the Fulham vs Manchester City game, as there will likely be geographic restrictions in place for online coverage. A virtual private network is a great way to work around this issue, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. Pairing NordVPN with a streaming TV service like FuboTV would let you experience the Fulham vs Manchester City game just as you would from within your own home. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You could even combine a FuboTV free trial with a NordVPN free trial and watch the Fulham vs Manchester City game at entirely no cost.

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey

Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest in the range of tech used to bring stories to life. This interest and years of hands-on experience bring him to Digital Trends to write about tech. He is based on the North Carolina coast and publishes his other work at http://wildlyon.com.

