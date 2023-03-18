 Skip to main content
Udinese vs AC Milan Live Stream: Watch the game for free

Briley Kenney
By

Today at 3:45 PM (EST) the Udinese vs AC Milan Serie A game kicks off at Stadio Friuli in the great city of Udine, Italy. It will be interesting to see who takes home the win, as AC Milan’s last outing ended in a draw — on March 13 versus Salernitana. Meanwhile, Udinese beat Empoli FC on March 11, with Rodrigo Becao scoring the only goal in the match. If you’re excited to watch live sports online, you’re probably looking for a reliable Udinese vs AC Milan Live Stream option. We don’t blame you. In fact, to make things a little easier, we’ve compiled a list of all the places you can watch the Udinese vs AC Milan game from just about anywhere, including for free. Keep reading to see where you should go.

Watch the Udinese vs AC Milan Live Stream on FuboTV

Fubo TV.

Our top pick, and probably your best option, to watch the Udinese vs AC Milan live stream online and for free is through FuboTV. Since the Serie A game will be airing on CBS Sports Network, FuboTV offers full coverage, including most Serie A games. Here’s how you can watch for free, though. The FuboTV free trial allows new customers to try out the service and stream content for an entire month, live sports too. That means you can watch tonight’s game, on any device, from just about anywhere, but you’ll need to sign up as soon as possible and install the FuboTV app on your devices.

Watch the Udinese vs AC Milan Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

As Serie A and Coppa Italia games are generally broadcast on the beIN Sports network, it is possible to watch the games on Sling TV, including the Udinese vs AC Milan live stream. However, you’ll need Sling Orange or Blue plans with the Sports Extra bonus — for an additional $11 to $15 per month. Depending on which package you choose, you’ll get 52 to 65 additional channels, with the option to stream on all of your devices, smart TVs, and streaming media players to mobile. It’s worth noting, there is no Sling TV free trial so if you’re looking to stream the game for free you should go elsewhere.

Watch the Udinese vs AC Milan Live Stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Another great way to watch Serie A and Coppa Italia soccer games live and online is through Paramount Plus, Paramount’s version of a streaming service. They also host Champions League games, and a bevy of other live sports including the NFL, PGA Masters Tournament, Men’s March Madness, and more. Starting at $5 per month, you’ll get access to Paramount’s entire library including exclusive shows and movies. But for a limited time, when you use code PICARD to sign up, you’ll get 30 days free. Yes, that’s an entire month as part of a Paramount Plus free trial. It also means you can watch the Udinese vs AC Milan live stream completely free, along with a ton of your other favorite soccer team matches for the month ahead.

Watch the Udinese vs AC Milan Live Stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Since the Serie A game will be airing on CBS Sports Network, Hulu with Live TV offers full coverage, including most Serie A games. A ton of other live sports channels are available as well through the service, such as ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC, NBC, FOX, TNT, NFL Network, and many more. You should  know, while there is a Hulu free trial for the standard service, there is no Hulu with Live TV free trial. The Hulu with Live TV plan starts at $70 per month and allows you to stream on up to two devices at one time across a variety of platforms.

Watch the Udinese vs AC Milan Live Stream on YouTube with Live TV

TUDN on YouTube TV.

Again, thanks to the CBS Sports Network, which YouTube TV supports, you can use the YouTube with Live TV service to watch the Udinese vs AC Milan live stream when the game kicks off. There is a YouTube with Live TV free trial to use the service for two weeks, for free, for new subscribers. So you can give the platform a try before spending any of your money. Otherwise, it’s $65 per month, currently discounted to $55 for your first three months. At the risk of repeating ourselves too much, make sure to get all of that set up before the game starts so you don’t miss out on anything.

Watch the Udinese vs AC Milan Live Stream From Abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you’re an American traveling abroad, you might run into some issues streaming the Udinese vs AC Milan game online. That’s because some streaming services block access based on your current IP address, which would be assigned according to where you are — in this case, a different country. Luckily, you can use a VPN or virtual private network to mask your real IP address and reassign based on the country where you want to be, in this case the United States. It also doubles as a layer of protection for your privacy and anonymity while browsing.

Our favorite service for achieving this is NordVPN. But here’s the best part, there is a NordVPN free trial which allows you to try the service for an entire month, completely free. You can sign up right now, dive in, and get ready to watch the Udinese vs AC Milan live stream.

