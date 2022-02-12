Watch UFC 271 Online: Live Stream Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2

Tonight, the middleweight rematch that MMA fans have been looking forward to for two years will finally take place, as champion Israel Adesanya takes on former champ Robert Whittaker in a high-stakes contest for the title. Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 is February’s big UFC pay-per-view event, and if you want to watch the UFC 271 live stream online, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ to do it. Here’s what you need to know about how to tune in.

How to watch the UFC 271 live stream online in the U.S.

All UFC pay-per-view events air exclusively via ESPN+. The Ultimate Fighting Championship and ESPN have established a close relationship in recent years, so if you’re looking to stream UFC 271 online, now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+. The service costs $7 per month or $70 per year, while UFC pay-per-views recently got a price hike to $75 for existing ESPN+ subscribers. However, if you’re new to ESPN+, you can grab a one-year membership together with the UFC 271 PPV package for $100. This one-time bundle offer saves you $45.

UFC 271 is a big one, featuring a long-awaited rematch as the headliner. Reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya (21-1), undefeated in his weight class, is defending his belt against Robert Whittaker (23-5) — the former champ from whom Adesanya took the belt in 2019 at UFC 243. Since then, Adesanya has defended his throne three times, and briefly moved up in weight in an unsuccessful gambit for the light heavyweight championship (the only loss on his record so far).

Whittaker is the former middleweight champion, but due to a brief length of inactivity, the UFC put up an interim championship in 2019 which Adesanya won. The two met in a unification bout later that year, where the interim champ unseated Whittaker with a second-round knockout to unify the title and become the new undisputed champion. Whittaker has since earned the chance to get his belt back with a string of three successive victories, and will no doubt be hungry to claw his way back to the top of the middleweight division.

After signing up for ESPN+, you can watch the UFC 271 live stream on your smart TV, streaming stick, mobile device, Xbox or PlayStation gaming console, or right in your PC’s web browser. The main card is the pay-per-view portion of the event, and it begins at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

