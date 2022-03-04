Watch UFC 272: Live stream Covington vs. Masvidal tomorrow

The big UFC pay-per-view gathering for March is happening tomorrow night in Las Vegas, Nevada, where a face-off between Colby “Chaos” Covington and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal is serving as the main event. With 13 fights planned, this is going to be a long night of MMA action, and if you’re looking to find out how to watch UFC 272 online, you’ll have to sign up for ESPN+. If you’re new, then you can even get a nice discount on the PPV so you can watch the UFC 272 live stream and save some cash. Here’s what you need to know.

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Date: Saturday, March 5

Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (Main Event)

How to watch UFC 272 online in the U.S.

The UFC 272 main card is a pay-per-view event. The Ultimate Fighting Championship typically hosts one of these PPV shows each year, and as of now (and for the foreseeable future), they air exclusively on ESPN+, a premium streaming platform that offers up a ton of live and on-demand sports content, and it’s by far the best way to watch UFC fights online. ESPN+ itself costs $7 per month or $70 per year, while UFC pay-per-views cost $75 each. However, new subscribers can get a one-year ESPN+ subscription along with the UFC 272 PPV for $100, which comes to a $45 savings. You can then watch the UFC 272 live stream on your smart TV, streaming stick, computer web browser, mobile device, or Xbox or PlayStation gaming console.

The headliner at UFC 272 is a contest between Colby Covington (16-3) and Jorge Masvidal (35-15), two of the top welterweights in the UFC and MMA icons in their own right. Covington is currently the top-ranked fighter on the UFC welterweight roster, right beneath current champ Kamaru Usman (whom Covington has twice challenged for the title, both times unsuccessfully). Masvidal is ranked sixth, but is a fan favorite with a long career spanning almost two decades. Nonetheless, Masvidal is the clear underdog here but will be eager for a victory — and the ensuing status and rank boost he’ll get from taking down the top-ranked welterweight.

Covington is entering this fight following his rematch with Usman for the welterweight champion. He is still the top contender for the gold, though, and will be well-positioned for a third title shot if he wins at UFC 272 (in which case his next opponent will likely be second-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns). If you want to watch the UFC 272 live stream online and see how it all goes down for yourself, then you’ll have to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the pay-per-view. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

