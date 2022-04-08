  1. Movies & TV
UFC 273 Live Stream: Watch olkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie tomorrow

Lucas Coll
By

On Saturday night, UFC fans are going to enjoy a dozen fights in the Octagon at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. There, at UFC 273, two championship titles are on the line as Alexander Voklanovski and Aljaman Sterling will both be defending their belts. The main card is a pay-per-view event, so if you’re planning to watch the UFC 273 live stream online, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ to do it.

Date: Saturday, April 9
Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT (Main Event)
Location: Jacksonville, Florida, United States
Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Watch the UFC 273 Live Stream in the U.S.

UFC 273 is the first pay-per-view event of the second quarter of 2022. The League usually runs one of these each month with Fight Nights taking place every Saturday between PPV shows, and all UFC pay-per-views air exclusively via ESPN+ in the U.S. ESPN+ is a premium streaming app that launched in 2018. It’s the best way to live stream UFC fights online along with a ton of other live and on-demand sports content. ESPN+ costs $70 per year while UFC pay-per-views currently priced at $75, but new members who sign up ahead of UFC PPV events can get both for $100 and save $45.

The main event is a showdown for the UFC Featherweight Championship, where reigning title holder Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) will defend his title against Chan Sung Jung (17-6), a fighter better known as “The Korean Zombie.” Jung earned this moniker from his ability to keep charging forward even after taking heavy blows to the head. Volkanovski is nonetheless the favorite to win his third title defense, and the Australian champion has not been defeated since 2013 and has never lost a fight during his time with the UFC.

For the co-main event, UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling (20-3) will defend his title in a rematch against former champ Petr Yan (16-2) following their controversial matchup last March at UFC 259. There, Yan lost his title due to disqualification after delivering an illegal standing knee to Sterling’s head. This unfortunate upset made Sterling the first fighter in the UFC to win a championship via disqualification. This matchup is made even more interesting as Yan is currently the interim bantamweight champ after defeating Cory Sandhagen last October at UFC 267. For that event, the UFC had put an interim title on the line after Sterling had to pull out due to continued neck issues.

UFC 273 starts at 6:15 p.m. ET (3:15 p.m. PT) with the early preliminary card. The pay-per-view main event begins at 10 p.m. ET, with the two championship headliners happening last. After signing up for ESPN+, you can install the app and watch the UFC 273 live stream on your smart TV, streaming stick, mobile device, or gaming console. You can also stream it in your PC web browser with no app required.

